Last chance to submit applications for the 2024 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards

Nov. 30—SAN ANTONIO H-E-B is accepting applications through Dec. 4 for the 2024 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards. Each year, these awards highlight Texas educators, administrators, school boards, and early childhood facilities going above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of their students and communities. This year, a new category has been added to recognize school counselors.

Public school teachers, principals, school counselors, school districts, school boards, and private or public early childhood education facilities are all eligible to apply online, asking for written responses about education philosophy, learning experiences, and insights on key issues facing educators today. After completing the application, educators and districts are eligible to win cash prizes and grants ranging from $5,000 to $100,000.

The new counselor category will provide an opportunity to recognize elementary and secondary counselors. Ten finalists will receive $1,000 for themselves and $1,500 for their school. The winner from each category will receive $10,000 for themselves and $15,000 for the school.

Applications for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards are being accepted online through Dec. 4, and letters of recommendation are accepted through Dec. 6.

In 2023, the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards awarded more than $775,000 in cash prizes, gift cards, and grants to finalists and winners. Since its inception in 2002, the program has awarded more than $13 million to Texas educators, schools, districts, and early childhood centers.

For more information, visit heblovesteachers.com