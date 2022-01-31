Last chance for WQZS? Hearing set for Roger Wahl to save, or lose, his radio station.

Listeners of WQZS in Meyersdale will face a milestone along with the radio station's owner in March.

The decision-making process on whether to keep WQZS 93.3 FM in Roger Wahl’s control, to give another operator the right to do so in the future or to close it down altogether will begin with the Federal Communication Commission initial pre-hearing status conference at 10 a.m. March 8. FCC Administrative Law Judge Jane Hinckley Halprin is to preside.

The hearing schedule for the case will be set March 8 via an online platform, Halprin wrote in her order.

The FCC must be convinced by Wahl that his felony conviction, which prohibits an individual from holding the license or allowing them to transfer the station to another party — in this case Windy Sipple, Wahl's daughter — should be overlooked in this case to allow for a community voice to continue.

Why: Radio personality receives restricted probation in sex case

What: Meyersdale radio personality back on the air

How it got here: Media bureau for the FCC backtracks on Wahl & WQZS situation; hearing is to be scheduled

The FCC is an independent government agency that implements and enforces laws that regulate radio, television, wire and satellite. The commission's media bureau has the ability to revoke any license based on factors that include "the character of an applicant." Among the factors is "evidence of any conviction for misconduct constituting a felony," according to the FCC

"Reliability is a key element of character necessary to operate a broadcast station in the public interest," the FCC wrote in an order in this case.

Charges against Roger Wahl

Wahl's predicament began in 2019 when he was accused by the state police of attempting to solicit men to engage in unwanted sexual acts with a woman he admitted in a court hearing he impersonated through the creation of a phony online dating profile. He allegedly used photos he took with a hidden trail camera inside the woman's house to lure the men into his scheme.

Story continues

According to court documents, the pictures were deleted from Wahl’s phone — as were text communication from the dating site — during the police investigation.

Wahl’s residence is at the radio station along Hunsrick Road. He used a computer there to create the dating online profile, police said.

He was arrested and charged in September 2019.

On June 1, 2020, Wahl sought a transfer of WQZS to Sipple for $10. The FCC approved the transfer of ownership.

On July 8, 2020, after a plea arrangement, Wahl pleaded guilty to criminal use of communication facility, a felony, and the lesser-graded misdemeanors of tampering with physical evidence, identity theft, unlawful dissemination of intimate image and recklessly endangering another person.

Then on July 13, 2020, the commission reversed its approval of the license transfer.

Wahl was sentenced on Nov. 16, 2020 by President Judge D. Gregory Geary and placed on a three-year restricted probation. He was ordered to wear an electronic monitor and house arrest for the first four months of the probationary period. During that period he was not allowed to be the voice of WQZS. He now is on the air once again using his radio show name of "The Commander."

WQZS 93.3 FM

Wahl put WQZS 93.3 FM on the air 31 years ago playing soft rock and oldies along with local news. The station is the only locally owned and locally run radio station in the area.

An attorney for Wahl in this case is not listed.

Follow Judy D.J. Ellich on Twitter at @dajudye.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Meyersdale radio personality Roger Wahl scheduled for FCC hearing