Last chances to meet Santa
Dec. 14—Santa Saturdays
Pictures and Storytime with Santa
Dec. 16 and 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Grand Liberty Hall at Thirty-Five and Liberty
4321 N I-35 in Gainesville
Olde Tyme Radio Show Christmas Music Revue
Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
Tickets $20 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and under
Butterfield Stage Players
201 S. Denton St. in Gainesville
Christmas Wine Walk
Dec. 16 from noon to 6 p.m.
Thirty-Five and Liberty
4321 N I-35 in Gainesville
Photos with Santa
Dec. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Glenn Polk Chevy of Sanger
1405 N. Stemmons St. in Sanger
Photos with Santa
Dec. 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Glenn Polk Ford
4320 N I-35 in Gainesville
PJ's and Pancakes with Santa
Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Santa Fe Depot Museum
605 E. California St. in Gainesville
Santa Saturdays
Photos with Santa
Dec. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Glenn Polk Chevy of Sanger
1405 N. Stemmons St. in Sanger
Photos with Santa
Dec. 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Glenn Polk Ford
4320 N I-35 in Gainesville