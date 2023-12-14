Last chances to meet Santa

Gainesville Daily Register, Texas
Dec. 14—Santa Saturdays

Pictures and Storytime with Santa

Dec. 16 and 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Grand Liberty Hall at Thirty-Five and Liberty

4321 N I-35 in Gainesville

Olde Tyme Radio Show Christmas Music Revue

Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

Tickets $20 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and under

Butterfield Stage Players

201 S. Denton St. in Gainesville

Christmas Wine Walk

Dec. 16 from noon to 6 p.m.

Thirty-Five and Liberty

4321 N I-35 in Gainesville

PJ's and Pancakes with Santa

Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Santa Fe Depot Museum

605 E. California St. in Gainesville

