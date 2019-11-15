The Last Chevrolet Corvette C7 Rolls off the Production Line in Bowling Green

From Car and Driver

Chevrolet has built its final C7 Corvette, which sold at auction for $2.7 million, with all proceeds to charity.

The end of the C7 era means the new mid-engine C8 is finally that much closer to production at the iconic plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

This C7's engine is a 6.2-liter V-8 with 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.

Sold before it was even built, the last Chevy Corvette C7 came off the production line yesterday. The 2019 Z06 model finished in black marks the end of the front-engine era that dates back to the first Corvette in 1953.

The final front-engine Corvette was auctioned off this past summer at a whopping $2.7 million. The proceeds from the auction went to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a charity which helps pay off mortgages for families of first responders killed in the line of duty, as well as building "mortgage-free, accessible smart homes" for injured service members. The car that appeared in the auction wasn’t the actual final production vehicle; that one was completed yesterday.

Equipped with a 6.2-liter V-8 with 650-hp and 650 lb-ft of torque, this is a Corvette that we've loved over the years. From our first test of the vehicle we remarked, "The Z06 must be ranked among the world's best." SO The last C7 coming off the production line marks the end of the era, but it also officially makes room for the mid-engine Corvette C8.

