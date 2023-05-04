At last, (a chink of) light shines upon yonder police tent in the SNP investigation

A UK prime minister would never have the ignominy of a police tent in his back garden, according to Murray Foote

At last a chink of light… of sorts. After weeks, no make that many months, of ignoring claim, counterclaim and unashamed rumour, official Scotland has at last broken cover over the investigation into what’s known as the SNP’s “missing £600,000”.

Not that they said much. But, faced with some pretty trenchant comments from one critic who called aspects of the probe a “grotesque circus” and a “grim spectacle”, Police Scotland and the Crown Office, the country’s prosecuting authority, issued statements.

They actually contained nothing of much interest at all. But, for a fact-starved populace and media, the collective view was that at least it was something.

Here are their words. Said Police Scotland: "As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further."

And as to whether it’s the Lord Advocate or Solicitor General who’s in overall charge of the SNP investigation, the Crown Office commented: "It is standard practice that any case regarding politicians is dealt with by prosecutors without the involvement of the Law Officers."

Pick the bones out of these, if you can.

What prompted the ending of their self-imposed silence was an article in a newspaper he used to edit by a man who also used to be the SNP’s chief spin doctor. But heated suggestions that Murray Foote’s intervention was a sign that he was rushing to the aid of Nicola Sturgeon might be tempered - by some - because he had resigned from the SNP after a row with Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell.

The latter, who had been the SNP’s chief executive, has been arrested as ‘a suspect’ and then released, pending further inquiries by officers investigating the party finances.

Sturgeon says she has been neither arrested nor interviewed by the police which has surprised many, given that she was, as party leader, a signatory to the party’s accounts. The third signatory, Colin Beattie, the SNP treasurer, had also been arrested as “a suspect” and released pending further inquiries.

Story continues

Mr Foote’s attack was directed at the police who had, he said, used “forensic tents and a whole platoon of plod” at Ms Sturgeon’s home when they arrested her husband. He added that police going diligently about their business was one thing but what happened at the home of the former first minister was “something else entirely”.

And he suggested that we at least consider the possibility that the police investigation will lead to a no charge outcome. Furthermore, he cited the example of what turned out to be the wrongful pursuit of those involved in the administration and purchase of the Rangers Football Club, the legal costs of which were over £50 million.

The then Lord Advocate had to apologise to the men wrongly prosecuted.

'Spectacularly misjudged'

Mr Foote warned that if the police and the prosecuting authorities had “spectacularly misjudged” the current case too, then the “reputational cost will be far more substantial”.

However, Mr Foote couldn’t resist parading his class-war credentials by accusing the Scottish Tories of being “nauseatingly shameless in exploiting” the Sturgeon/SNP situation.

Another former SNP employee has also attacked what he described as the “heavy handed” tactics of the police. Noel Dolan, a former special advisor to Nicola Sturgeon, claimed that the day-long search, which included a tent erected in her garden would “never have happened” to a UK prime minister.

That both men, unlike the present SNP cabinet, have chosen to criticise the way the investigation is being conducted, has inevitably led to the suggestion that their interventions are simply examples of Ms Sturgeon’s allies circling the wagons to protect her.

Who knows? It’s just another mystery to add to the scores already piling up.

Oh yes, If any more interesting comments emanate from either Police Scotland or the Crown Office, I shall make it my business to let you know of them.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.