'Last clinic' standing? Critics fear abortion case before Supreme Court could have nationwide impact on abortion facilities

Kathaleen Pittman still can’t believe that she and her little abortion clinic from Shreveport, Louisiana, has a case before the highest court in the nation.

“Had anybody told me three years ago we would be preparing to go before the court this week, I would have thought they were crazy. I mean, we had precedent on our side, or so we thought,” Pittman said.

What she’s referring to is a Texas law that required doctors to have admitting privileges and for abortion clinics to meet the standards of ambulatory surgical centers; it was struck down by the Supreme Court just four years ago, after the court found that it placed an ‘undue burden’ on a woman’s ability to obtain an abortion. Her clinic is now challenging a Louisiana law that requires doctors to have admitting privileges in nearby hospitals, and the Supreme Court heard opening arguments for both sides on Wednesday.

“If you review the two bills side by side, all they did was adjust the wording in different orders. They’re virtually the same, they truly are,” Pittman told "Nightline." “I think it's just disingenuous, really.”

Louisiana argues that the two laws are different enough to merit a distinction, and that the state law helps guarantee a basic standard for women’s health.

“We looked at the facts, looked at the decision from the Supreme Court, looked at our case. They were very, very different. So it just wasn't a hard decision,” said Elizabeth Murrill, the Solicitor General for Louisiana who represents the state in the case. “I mean, our facts are different, our law's different, our regulatory structure is different. The history in our state is different.”

“I mean, it's a good law. It protects women. We have a history of very serious health and safety violations and noncompliance by doctors, by abortion doctors,” she said.

Yet for critics of the Louisiana law, this is yet another attempt by a state to try and inhibit women from being able to access abortions; a procedure abortion rights advocates call safe with ‘extraordinarily low’ risks of complications at less than 1%, especially if done in the early term.

If the Supreme Court were to rule in favor of the state, Pittman says that the new state requirements would mean that only one abortion facility in Louisiana would remain open: her clinic, Hope Medical Group. She fears that other states would quickly follow suit and enact similar laws restricting abortion access across the nation.

“That's going to put abortion care out of reach for a lot of women. And we're going to have some serious concerns about women's health,” Pittman said.

“Women attempting to take matters into their own hands. Women continuing in pregnancies that they cannot take care over, afford, because they can't afford to travel to another state to get care. Once again, we'll be back in the situation where women of means will be able to obtain care and the poor women or, you know, are going to be the ones faced with not being able to access care.”

Tightening restrictions across America

Pittman’s worries may not be unfounded. Over the past few years, several other states have passed laws and regulations, making it harder for abortion clinics to operate.