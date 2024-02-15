When is the last day of the 2023-24 school year in metro Phoenix?

We're nearing the final stretch of the 2023-24 school year.

Plenty of students and parents are looking to plan ahead for summer vacation, maybe even an escape from the Arizona heat.

Most metro Phoenix school districts' last day will be in the second half of May. School districts with a year-round schedule continue on into the summer months and have a shorter break.

Here's a list of the last days of class of the 2023-24 school year for all 58 school districts in Maricopa County so that you can plan ahead.

Agua Fria Union High School District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5 for freshmen and Aug. 6 for all other students. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Aguila Elementary District

The last day of school is Friday, May 31. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Alhambra Elementary District

The last day of school is Friday, May 24. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 6. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Arlington Elementary District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 16. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Avondale Elementary District

The last day of school is Friday, May 24. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Balsz Elementary District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Buckeye Elementary District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 7. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Buckeye Union High School District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 7. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Cartwright Elementary District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Cave Creek Unified District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Chandler Unified District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on July 17. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Creighton Elementary District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Deer Valley Unified District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 16. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Dysart Unified District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

East Valley Institute of Technology District

The last day of school is Wednesday, May 22. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on July 24. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Fountain Hills Unified District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Fowler Elementary School District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Gila Bend Unified District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Gilbert Unified District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on July 23. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Glendale Elementary District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

​​Glendale Union High School District

The last day of school is Wednesday, May 22. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Higley Unified District

The last day of school is Wednesday, May 22. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on July 22. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Isaac Elementary District

The last day of school is Friday, May 24. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Kyrene Elementary District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Laveen Elementary District

The last day of school is Wednesday, May 22. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Liberty Elementary District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Litchfield Elementary District

The last day of school is Friday, May 24. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Littleton Elementary District

The last day of school is Wednesday, May 22. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Madison Elementary District

The last day of school is Wednesday, May 22. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 6. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Maricopa Regional School District

The last day of school is Friday, May 24. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Mesa Unified District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Mobile Elementary District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 30. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Morristown Elementary District

The last day of school is Wednesday, May 22. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Murphy Elementary District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Nadaburg Unified District

The last day of school is Wednesday, May 22. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 6. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Osborn Elementary District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Paloma Elementary District

The last day of school is Wednesday, May 22. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Palo Verde Elementary District

The last day of school is Friday, May 17. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 6. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Paradise Valley Unified District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Pendergast Elementary District

The last day of school is Friday, May 24. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Peoria Unified District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 7. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Phoenix Elementary District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 26. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Phoenix Union High School District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 26. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Queen Creek Unified District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on July 22. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Riverside Elementary District

The last day of school is Friday, May 24. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on July 29. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Roosevelt Elementary District

The last day of school is Friday, May 24. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Saddle Mountain Unified District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Scottsdale Unified District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Sentinel Elementary District

The last day of school is Friday, May 24. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Tempe Elementary District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on July 24. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Tempe Union High School District

The last day of school is Wednesday, May 22. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on July 24. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Tolleson Elementary District

The last day of school is Friday, May 24. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on July 31. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Tolleson Union High School District

The last day of school is Friday, May 24. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Union Elementary District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Washington Elementary District

The last day of school is Tuesday, May 21. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

West-MEC

The last day of school is Wednesday, May 22. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Wickenburg Unified District

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23. School comes back for the 2024-25 school year on July 31. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Wilson Elementary District

The last day of school is Friday, May 24. See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

