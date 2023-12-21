Last day to donate: Toys for Tots Toy Drive comes to a close Dec. 22

Amarillo Toys for Tots urges the community to end the season strong to help them receive any additional donations as their season for toy collections comes to a close Friday, Dec. 22.

According to the Toys for Tots local campaign coordinator, Dawnette Lusk, the organization has already handed out gifts to more than 1,500 children this year, granting each of the children they serve in the Texas Panhandle area five toys for under the tree this Christmas.

The organization says that although many have already received their toys, it is still collecting items for those families who register last minute or still are in need.

"This year, with the economy is where it is, families in our area are struggling to afford groceries and bills, let alone toys," said Lusk.

Toys for Tots Amarillo volunteers prepare gifts to be given to area children in need this holiday season, as its annual Toy Drive comes to a close. Donations can still be given at area drop-off locations through Friday, Dec. 22.

The organization says it has seen an influx of families seeking assistance with presents this year. Lusk attributes the rise to the national struggle and inflation across the nation, leading families to have less monetary availability to afford presents for their children this year.

"The need is definitely greater this year; we have seen a lot higher need compared to last year. Toys are so expensive, and we know it's really hard for some of our families to be able to afford those additional costs this season. ... The community turnout has been really great in donating and helping us to meet our goals and provide a good holiday season for those kids in need," Lusk said.

Toys for Tots says they are currently in need of baby toys including learning toys. Lusk said that this year, they have seen a rise in need for teenage toy recipients and newborns to toddler aged children.

Lusk said that the toys donated to Toys for Tots also benefit local organizations, helping meet their needs for requested toys and items this holiday season in addition to the children Toys for Tots serves.

Those wishing to participate are asked to gift a new, unwrapped item valued at $8 or more to any of the Amarillo drop-off locations, with the main location including City Church at 205 S. Polk St. Toys will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 22 to have final distributions the following day.

Additional drop-off locations can be viewed online at https://amarillo-tx.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx .

To register for assistance, make a monetary donation or to learn more about Toys for Tots, visit them online at https://amarillo-tx.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx .

Local businesses can also reach out to the organization to become a drop-off location for next year's Toys for Tots Toy Drive.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Toys for Tots Toy Drive collects year's final donations Dec. 22