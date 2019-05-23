It’s your last day to get these popular true wireless earbuds for just $22, an all-time low

If you want to check out why true wireless earbuds have become so popular lately, there’s no need to blow $159 on AirPods that don’t even isolate sound in your ears. Instead, take advantage on the killer sale we told you about on the popular SoundPEATS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. Clip the 5% coupon on the product page and use the promo code S3SM57YQ at checkout. That’ll slash the price to an all-time low of just $22.49 — but the deal ends today so you had better hurry!

[TWS & BLUETOOTH 5.0] – Adopt global professional Realtek chipset, true wireless design with latest Bluetooth 5.0, the SoundPEATS TrueFree wireless earbuds own fast and stable transmission without tangling.

[SINGLE & COUPLE] – Support working together to enjoy stereo sound, or using one earbud only for preference or driving safety. Different from the previous version or other brand, the TrueFree wireless earbuds provide HiFi stereo sound at both music and phone calls.

[ONE-STEP PAIRING] – Born to offer you every convenience, the earbuds are built with very easy operation. Pull out the earbuds from charging case and hit on Bluetooth list. That’s how easily you get the earbuds paired.

[EXTENDED PLAYTIME] – Compact and lightweight magnetic charging case for you to carry the earbuds around. 3.5 hours playtime per charge and 15 hours in total, the earbuds strive to keep you company longer.

[BIG IN SMALL] – Sound PEATS True Free wireless earbuds fulfill all your fantasy and needs about Bluetooth earphones. As long as your device is with Bluetooth version above 4.0, you can use it with the earbuds. Sound PEATS provides 12 months hassle-free warranty to ensure the enjoyment of your purchase.

