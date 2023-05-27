Last day of school canceled for DeKalb students after group of teens make threats

A DeKalb County school canceled its last day of the school year after officials say a group of teens made several threats the day before.

Officials with the Museum School of Avondale Estates told Channel 2 Action News around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, a group of teenagers drove by the school while it was in session and yelled out that they were going to “shoot up the school.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Several staff members heard the threat and immediately locked down the school.

At 2:45 p.m., police concluded their investigation, and the school lifted the lockdown.

After lifting the lockdown, officials said around 6 p.m., another group of teens in a different car drove by the school and yelled the same threat.

When police returned to the school, school officials decided to close the school Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials confirmed that DeKalb County School Department police detectives questioned two individuals regarding their involvement in the threats. As a result, they were both arrested and charged with terroristic threats and disrupting public school.

The identities of those arrested have not been released.

Authorities have not said if additional arrests are possible.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: