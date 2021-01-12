Tory Burch is having a huge winter sale with discounts of up to 70% off

Nicole Briese, Reviewed
This bag is nearly $200 off thanks to this sale.
This bag is nearly $200 off thanks to this sale.

New year sales are a dime a dozen, but Tory Burch is hosting one that's not only worth your time, it's making us do a low whistle! Hot on the heels of the beloved designer's famous Semi-Annual Sale, which offered customers an extra 25% off sale finds, is a winter sale that's even better for savings of up to 70% off.

Through Monday, January 18, you’ll get an extra 30% off already marked-down items when you enter coupon code EXTRA30 at checkout. With this additional price cut, you’ll get up to 60% off select items, matching the retailer’s Black Friday pricing.

The brand’s legendary shoes, including these Naplak patent leather Eddie flats, go from $198 to $129 to $90.30 with the EXTRA30 coupon code in Perfect Black or Goan Sand nude. These gorgeous shoes, which are crafted with an elasticized topline for a snug fit, have an embroidered logo at the heel and a soft foam cushioned footbed for comfort.

Save 54% on these top-rated flats.
Save 54% on these top-rated flats.

Looking for something a bit more winter-friendly? Check out these leather Brooke knee boots, which go from $498 to $299 to $209.30 with the code for nearly $300 in savings. They’ve got a walking-friendly 1-inch heel and a double-T logo buckle at the side.

Of course, shoes aren’t the only thing you can pick up during this sale for less: handbags, like the pictured Ella Floral quilted tote bag, go from $378 to $269 to $188.30 in your cart with the code for an incredible markdown of more than $180. This tote, which features a performance satin polyester body, is well-loved by customers for its gorgeously bright colors and is large enough to fit a 13-inch laptop.

Shipping and returns are free on all orders, so there's no extra cost at checkout. We recommend getting what you want now, however—before it sells out!

Shop the Tory Burch Winter Sale

