When is the Last Day I Can Sign Up to Get the Child Tax Credit?

For those who do not normally file taxes, today is the last day to sign up for the child tax credit through the IRS Non-Filer tool in order to receive the credit.

Half of this benefit is available now, in monthly installments — the fourth of which was be deposited into bank accounts Oct. 15. If you have not yet signed up for the credit there is still time. The only difference is that your half of the benefit will now be divided into two, larger checks coming in November and December.

Through the end of the day today, you can still use the Non-Filer tool to sign up here. The process is fairly straightforward, the only thing you will need to provide is your personal information and where you would like the money deposited. There is no need to worry that providing this information will result in any kind of tax bill — this year’s credit is fully refundable meaning it is available to all families with qualifying children and income limits and will not need to be paid back (granted the income limits are not surpassed in 2021).

After today, families will still be able to sign up, but they will have to use GetCTC.org instead. The site was launched by Code For America in conjunction with the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the White House and is both mobile-friendly and accessible in Spanish.

The final deadline to sign up for the credit is Nov. 15. After that, families will have to wait to receive the entire benefit amount next year when they file their 2021 taxes.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: When is the Last Day I Can Sign Up to Get the Child Tax Credit?

