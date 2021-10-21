Last Day To Win This 1966 Chevy Impala Is Coming Soon!

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Back in 1966, GM set out to make Chevrolet’s flagship full-size car into a heavy hitting factory hot rod by outfitting only 1,856 examples with the legendary 425-horsepower Turbo-Jet V8 engine. Backed by a Muncie M21 4-speed manual transmission and a Positraction rear end, the results were nothing short of breathtaking. When Chevy threw in features such as a special suspension equalization package, metallic brakes, and a heavy duty generator and fitted the interior with niceties like deluxe seat belts, tinted glass, and a Comfortilt steering wheel, they took the car to an all new level. Although pricey for the day, the original MSRP for these cars were in excess of $3,800.00, although these options made the car quite a value.

This Regal Red 1966 Impala is one such rare car and with a well-equipped red cloth interior, it is an absolute dream car. Now, thanks to Dream Giveaway Garage you can win this car by making a donation of as little as $3.00. However, the more you donate the more tickets you will get for your donation and donations as much as $5k are gratefully accepted. All proceeds from said donations go to help America’s veterans and children in need.

Does this seem too good to be true to you? Think again, this is the real deal and Dream Giveaway is also throwing in $10k to cover the taxes so there is absolutely no catch. On top of this extraordinary grand prize that requires very little to be entered to win, Motorious readers that donate more than $25.00 will get double the entries. Enter to win today and claim your extra bonus entries and the satisfaction of knowing that you are helping Dream Giveaway Charities in its effort to support New Beginning Children’s Homes and other charities that help children, veterans, the homeless, and others that are in need.

