The last days of South Fant School in Anderson, a legacy of 150 years

South Fant will close for K3-K4 school students on June 2. The name dates back to 1870, the first public school for Black people in Anderson County.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories