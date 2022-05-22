The last days of South Fant School in Anderson, a legacy of 150 years
South Fant will close for K3-K4 school students on June 2. The name dates back to 1870, the first public school for Black people in Anderson County.
A Home for EveryBunny will celebrate five years and over 500 rabbits saved on May 22. The nonprofit is entirely run by volunteers.
The Combat Diver Qualification Course is a tough test of participants' diving know-how and ability to perform under pressure.
Parents said the students have been left out of trips and other activities.
Two new laws in South Carolina require every school give elementary school teachers a 30-minute break each day without students and ban districts from turning over school lunch debt to collection agencies.
"I'm pleading with all intensity that I could muster up with no voice. Please get my son to the hospital, please," Alishia Hicks said.
An Orange County, California high school is under fire over an offensive prom invitation that involves George Floyd, a Black man who died last year after an
Rylie Tam and Megan Walls have enjoyed great academic success while attending Santa Fe High School in Alachua.
An effort to pass a “parental bill of rights” in New Hampshire came to an end Tuesday after House Republicans and Democrats voiced concerns the bill could require schools to “out” students’ gender identities to their parents and exacerbate teen suicide rates. “There are a lot of great parents out there,” said Rep. Kimberly Rice, […]
Shanna Bennett chose a career in business psychology thinking she'd make enough to pay her debts. Now she wishes she'd considered community college.
Minority and LGBTQ students described feeling like they are living through a time where their set of values, or even their very identities, are under attack.
After becoming fast friends, two Twinsburg natives graduate Kent State at the age of 18
The National Union of Students (NUS) is embroiled in a fresh anti-Semitism row after its president defended a university student who called a Jewish academic a “far-Right white supremacist”.
The district is recommending the purchase of three curriculums for English language arts and reading from two companies for a total of $5.5 million.
As President Joe Biden considers student loan forgiveness in 2022, experts say college costs must drop to prevent the need for future cancelation.
A community already familiar with tragedy in Moore is grappling with the death of a high school student after a fatal motorcycle collision Thursday.
Since March, Rocky has become a fixture in Tammie Radican's classroom at Plymouth High School — and a sought-after companion for students and staff.
If America embraces change in its systems of assessment, it can overcome the inequities that currently haunt its education system.
Sherman Indian high school is among the last remnants of a brutal history that students and government are reckoning with
CHICAGO — Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates was elected president of the union Friday following a monthslong, hard-fought battle against two challengers to succeed outgoing president Jesse Sharkey. Friday’s election results show the strength of Davis Gates’ Caucus of Rank-and-File Educators, which has been criticized in recent months for mishandling the union’s response ...