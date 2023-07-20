Last defendant in Gastonia murder case pleads guilty

The last defendant in Gaston County’s oldest pending murder case pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Jahqualyn Goode was sentenced to 13 years in prison for second-degree murder in the death of former high school football star Richard Abernathy.

It happened almost exactly six years ago to the day on Balthis Drive in Gastonia.

Investigators say four people planned to rob Abernathy. Witnesses said Abernathy was shot and killed in a parking lot where children play.

SEE MORE: 4th suspect wanted in Gastonia homicide taken into custody

Kevin Goodwin, Dawan Myers, Jonqae Griggs, and Goode were all arrested and charged with murder following his death.

Goodwin was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Griggs was sentenced to at least 216 months in prison. Myers pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced to probation.

(WATCH: Man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in 2019, could be free in 6 1/2 years)