Last defendant in Harford County drug trafficking ring sentenced to six years on cocaine charges

Feb. 18—Tremayne Murphy, 40, of Harford County, who federal authorities said was part of a drug trafficking ring, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison, and four years of supervised probation for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Murphy pleaded guilty to the charges in September. According to that plea, a Harford County Narcotics Task Force investigation into a drug trafficking organization distributing powder and crack cocaine determined that Murphy, along with Reginald Leon Bolden, 37, also of Harford County, and Joel Hammond, 35, of Essex were members of the organization.

Hammond and Bolden were earlier sentenced to six years and nine years in federal prison, respectively, for their roles in the conspiracy. Murphy was convicted of selling at least 112 grams but less than 196 grams, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

During the investigation, the Justice Department said, law enforcement officers witnessed drug-related activities, including one instance where Bolden and Murphy traveled to Wilmington, Delaware, to meet with a cocaine supplier.

After completing the deal for nine ounces of cocaine, Bolden and Murphy returned to Harford County to distribute the cocaine, the Justice Department said. Murphy was seen traveling back to Wilmington two days later to return the cocaine to the original supplier because customers complained about its quality.

After meeting with the supplier, detectives followed Murphy back to Harford County where he was observed conducting a hand-to-hand drug transaction. Investigators also intercepted communications between Bolden and Hammond. Bolden had arranged the transaction through a co-conspirator, who transported money to Hammond and received a small backpack from Hammond, which investigators believed contained the cocaine.

Investigators watched as the co-conspirator left Bolden's residence with the same small backpack of suspected cocaine and got into a vehicle operated by Murphy. The co-conspirator quickly exited Murphy's vehicle without the backpack and Murphy drove to Bolden's residence, the Justice Department said.

Detectives later saw Bolden leaving Hammond's residence and as he was returning to Harford County, members of the Harford County Narcotics Task Force searched his vehicle andseized 16 grams of powder cocaine, 41 grams of crack cocaine and $660 in cash, the Justice Department said.