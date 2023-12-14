Last defendant sentenced for 2020 killing of Lafayette woman

Lafayette Police investigate a suspicious death at a house on the 900 block of Southlea Drive, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Joshua White drove Emily Madison, Michael Penrod and Joseph Adkins to Amber Barrett's apartment in the 900 block of Southlea Drive early Sept. 28, where Madison killed Barrett, according to all four of the convicts' guilty pleas.

White pleaded guilty in January to burglary for his role in 28-year-old Barrett's death, and on Monday he received a 23-year sentence for his conviction.

The sentence requires him to spend 20 years in prison and three years on probation.

In Indiana, convicts must serve 75% of their incarceration, which means White will spend 15 years in prison. He's already served about 18 months of the sentence in pretrial incarceration. When he's released from prison, he'll serve another three years on probation.

White was the first to plead guilty, taking responsibility for a charge burglary during his January 2023 hearing. The others followed suit later in the year.

But White was the last to be sentenced, receiving his 23-year sentence on Monday.

Emily Madison, who pleaded guilty to murder, received a 45-year prison sentence. She'll be in her 70s before she's released from prison.

Michael Penrod pleaded guilty to robbery for his role in Barrett's killing. He received a 30-year sentence and will be 61 by the time he's served 75% of his sentence and become eligible for release.

After Josesph Adkins completes his prison sentence for other unrelated convictions, he'll begin serving a 25-year prison sentence for burglary for his role in Barrett's killing.

