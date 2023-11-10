Last defendant sentenced in July 2020 Maryland jail riot

A New York man pleaded guilty recently related to a July 2020 riot at the Washington County Detention Center, according to Washington County District Court documents.

Judge Victoria J. Lobley sentenced Brady Nunez, 26, of Bronx, N.Y., to a year and a day in prison after he pleaded guilty on Nov. 1 to a misdemeanor count of riot, according to court records.

Nunez was the last of 10 defendants' cases to be resolved related to the riot that caused over $8,000 in damage at the jail along the west side of Hagerstown.

Of the 10 original defendants in the case, nine pleaded, according to court records. Charges were dismissed against another defendant involved in a plea deal.

“I want to thank the Sheriff’s Department and all of the correctional officers for their hard work. The offense of riot is serious and we will never take it lightly," Assistant State's Attorney Holland Burch said in an email. "We are thankful no officers were hurt in this matter and we hope to send a message that this behavior will not be tolerated in Washington County.”

Burch is the prosecutor in the riot case, though Assistant State's Attorney Cyrus Jaghoory handled Nunez's Nov. 1 plea hearing.

The public defender's office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Burch said Nunez had a little credit toward his sentence and immediately began serving the riot sentence.

Lobley ordered that the year and a day be served consecutively to any outstanding and unserved incarceration time, according to court records.

Nunez was incarcerated Wednesday at the Eastern Correctional Institution, a medium-security prison on the Lower Eastern Shore, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services' website.

A warrant was served on Nunez on Sept. 14, according to the case docket.

As part of the plea deal, a misdemeanor count of causing malicious destruction to property worth at least $1,000 was dismissed, court records state.

Overview of July 2020 jail riot

The disturbance began about 3 p.m. on July 25, 2020, when inmates in one of the cell blocks refused to be locked in their cells for the end-of-shift headcount to make sure all inmates were accounted for and, instead, began damaging the cell block, according to charging documents.

It took about two hours to get the inmates under control and several more hours to assess the damage to detention center property, the document said.

The inmates were repeatedly ordered to get in their cells, but about half of the cell block, known as A-Pod, refused. As staff attempted to lock in the cooperating inmates, the others interfered, according to charging documents.

Deputies exited A-Pod and all doors were secured, the document said. The detention center's emergency response team was called and eventually deployed tear gas into the pod, according to court documents and officials. In the interim, the riot included inmates forcing open a cell door to let at least one inmate out, damage to the control center windows and an attempt to start a fire using a damaged electrical outlet.

Nunez was among inmates who forced open a cell door, according to court records. Nunez came out of the cell with a 4-foot piece of metal and used it to repeatedly strike at the control center windows.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office operates the detention center at 500 Western Maryland Parkway, along Hagerstown's western edge.

