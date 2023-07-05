Last Dodge Challenger Demon 170 Goes For $700,000

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

That’s a lot of cash!

People are understandably excited about the Dodge Challenger Demon 170, a muscle car which takes the legendary Demon and pushes it further. We have mixed emotions about the model since it’s excitingbut also marks the end of the Dodge Hemi-powered muscle cars which have been tremendous fun. With the milestone and the excitement about the brutal performance the Demon 170 offers, this last Final Call Dodge went for $700,000 at a Barrett-Jackson auction.

That’s right, the final Demon 170 to be made was one many enthusiasts and especially collectors wanted in their garage. The person who shelled out that rather large fortune for the vehicle has remained anonymous, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see this Mopar surface again one day.

The big question is will it make any public appearances before being auctioned off to a new owner sometime in the future? It’s possible this Dodge is sitting in a preservation bubble in the garage of a large mansion somewhere, only to emerge from that chamber in 30 years when it’s perhaps worth millions at auction. After all, everyone knows it’s highly collectable and the owner paid a dear price to get it.

All proceeds from the auction are going to Kristy House, a charity that helps with treatment and support for childhood trauma victims. Perhaps that helps explain the hefty $700,000 price. While surely many people wanted the car, someone also probably wanted to help a good cause. And the tax shelter that provides doesn’t hurt.

The lucky new owner gets to specify all specs for the Demon 170, but we have no idea what they’ll choose or if they’ve already made those arrangements. We do know that the final current-gen Challenger and Charger cars will roll off the assembly line on December 31, 2023. It’s been a hell of an era.

Images via Stellantis

