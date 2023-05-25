Last of five charged in aftermath of Deputy Dixon's murder takes plea deal

May 24—The last of five men accused of obstruction or hindering the arrests of the teens accused in the 2019 fatal shooting of Hall County Sheriff's Office Deputy Blane Dixon has been sentenced, according to court documents.

Dixon was killed July 7, 2019, after trying to pull over a car with four people inside. Investigators believed the car was connected to a series of burglaries at pawn shops and other businesses, including 27 firearms taken July 6, 2019 from Double Deuce Pawn & Gun in Gainesville.

Four 17-year-olds — Hector Garcia-Solis, London Clements, Brayan Cruz and Eric Velazquez — were captured and originally charged with felony murder. Garcia-Solis, Clements and Velazquez went to trial and were convicted.

The admitted triggerman, Garcia-Solis, along with Velazquez were convicted of malice murder, while London Clements was found guilty of felony murder in July 2021.

Velazquez and Clements received life prison sentences with the chance of parole, while Garcia-Solis was sentenced to life without parole.

Cruz was sentenced to 17 years in prison after a guilty plea to aggravated assault against a peace officer and conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary.

Ten days after Dixon's death, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of Jiovanny Castillo, 21, Antony Macias, 22, Adrian Gonzalez Verduzco, 22, Rodolfo Rodriguez Puentes, 21, and Jorge Rodriguez, 23, all of Gainesville.

Rodriguez entered a negotiated plea May 5 to misdemeanor obstruction and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property. He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Lindsay Burton to 12 months on probation, 20 hours of community service and $72.50 in court costs.

Rodriguez was accused of hiding two stolen firearms taken from Double Deuce Pawn in Gainesville.

Rodriguez's attorney, Kyle Denslow, declined to comment.

Castillo was charged with misdemeanor obstruction for allowing Clements to come into his home after the murder, lending him clothes and then hiding Clements' clothes.

Castillo made a no contest plea Dec. 7. He was sentenced to 12 months on probation and $477.50 in fines and court costs.

Castillo's attorney, Les Aiken, said his client had no knowledge of what the other men were up to that night.

"He was at home minding his own business playing video games when all of a sudden ... Clements starts banging on his door and coming in," Aiken said. "He's all wet and muddy."

Rodriguez-Puentes originally faced two counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and one count of hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

He was accused of burying two Sig Sauer handguns taken from Double Deuce. But the prosecution ended up dismissing all of the charges except for the hindering apprehension charge.

In a court transcript, Rodriguez-Puentes told the GBI investigator where the guns were buried. Assistant District Attorney Harold Buckler said he believed Rodriguez-Puentes had "limited criminal culpability" in the case.

"He was playing with the guns," Buckler said in the transcript. "He was given the guns. He didn't flash them. They didn't disappear. He buried them."

Rodriguez-Puentes pleaded guilty to the charge Dec. 12 under the First Offender Act and sentenced to two years on probation by Superior Court Judge Jason Deal.

Deal also ordered for $1,490 in fines and court costs.

Under the First Offender Act, the case will be discharged from Rodriguez-Puentes' record if he fulfills the terms of the sentence.

"I think it was just a youthful indiscretion on his part, and I was pleased that there was a recognition that he deserves a second chance," Rodriguez-Puentes' attorney, Chandelle Summer, told The Times.

Gonzalez-Verduzco was charged with two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal. He was accused of obstructing the prosecution of Garcia-Solis by hiding two handguns.

Gonzalez-Verduzco pleaded guilty Jan. 9 and was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver to four years on probation. Gonzalez-Verduzco was also ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and pay $190 in court costs and fees.

Defense attorney Frederick Mann Jr. did not return multiple emails seeking comment.

Macias testified in the trial of Garcia-Solis, Clements and Velazquez.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said there was no deal with Macias regarding his testimony.

"Ultimately his testimony was sufficiently helpful that we dismissed his particular case," Darragh wrote in an email.