Last of the five Jan. 1 murder suspects arrested in Michigan

Crime scene tape illustration.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Shae Ann Martin, the last of the four adults charged with murder for the Jan. 1 killing of Anthony Holdbrook, is in custody in Michigan, Lafayette police confirmed.

Martin, 19, of Kokomo, was arrested on a Tippecanoe County warrant, which remains sealed.

Her name appears on a probable cause affidavit along with Amarion Alsup, Bailey Hensley, Dimanione Lovelace and a 15-year-old boy, who reportedly is in custody at a juvenile facility.

Alsup and Hensley's warrants have been unsealed. Each face 11 charges, including murder, robbery and theft, in Holdbrook's killing, a robbery in Kokomo and a robbery in Marion. Additionally, they each face a sentence-enhancing charge of unlawful use of a firearm in the crime, which adds between six and 20 years to any possible prison sentence if convicted.

Alsup and Lovelace were arrested April 14 in Kokomo. Hensley was arrested Tuesday in Frankfort.

Lovelace and Martin's warrants remain sealed, so it is not yet certain what specific charges they face.

In Indiana law, a person such as Hensley, who allegedly drove the four other people to the crimes, can be charged with the same crimes as those who might have pulled the trigger or stolen a handgun and money, as alleged in the affidavit. Therefore, it is possible that all five people in Hensley's car — including the 15-year-old boy —might face the same 11 charges, including murder, robbery and theft. They also could face the sentence enhancing charge.

Prosecutors say Holdbrook arranged with Alsup to trade his handgun and cash to Alsup for a Glock 19. About 11:50 p.m. Jan. 1, Holdbrook approached Hensley's PT Cruiser, where Alsup and Lovelace were on the passenger side of the car, which was parked in the 800 block of North Seventh Street.

Lovelace grabbed Holdbrooks' pistol and the two wrestled for control of it when three shots went off, according to prosecutors.

One bullet grazed Lovelace's left hand, according to prosecutors. At least one bullet struck and killed Holdbrook.

Story continues

Lovelace is incarcerated at the Howard County Jail on charges there, as well as on the Tippecanoe County warrant.

Martin has not yet been returned to Tippecanoe County, according to jail records.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Last of the five Jan. 1 murder suspects arrested in Michigan