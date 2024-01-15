Last flight of Russia’s downed A-50 AWACS plane — video

The last flight of the destroyed Russian A-50

The Ukrainian military published video footage of the last flight of Russia’s A-50 AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) plane shot down over the Sea of Azov on Jan. 14.

The video shows the aircraft flying over a populated area and provides a map view of the area it was downed over.

"This is what the last flight to a ‘no-go zone’ looked like," the video description said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi confirmed on Jan. 15 that the Ukrainian Air Force had destroyed a Russian A-50 AWACS plane and damaged an Il-22 command-and-control aircraft.

Read also: Kremlin silent on downing of Russian planes

The two planes were on duty near Strilkove, Kherson Oblast, and were hit around 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 14, with the Il-22 performing an emergency landing in Russia’s Anapa.

The Fighterbomber Telegram channel, allegedly run by Capt. Ilya Tumanov of the Russian Armed Forces, reported casualties among the crew of the downed A-50, while claiming the damaged Il-22M11 successfully made an emergency landing.

Russian officials are yet to comment on these reports.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine