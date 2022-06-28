Last of four codefendants in Halloween 2018 shooting sentenced after taking pleas

More than three years since the Halloween shooting that killed Bryson McGrotha and injured another man, the last of four codefendants in the homicide has been convicted and sentenced.

After multiple trials in front of Judge Steve Sword over the last year, the four men have received sentences ranging from 15 years to life in prison plus six years, according to Assistant District Attorney General Sean McDermott.

On Oct. 31, 2018, Bobby Hansard, Sean Longmire, Elijah Dozard and Joseph Bellew drove to 2923 Smith Lane in South Knoxville to confront a group of individuals about an argument stemming from earlier in the day, McDermott said.

Bellew admitted, according to warrants, that he and Hansard had gone to a home earlier that day to conduct a $1,000 drug deal but were robbed. Longmire and Dozard then accompanied Bellew and Hansard to the Smith Lane residence to confront the individuals who robbed them, court records state.

All four were armed, and several began firing when they arrived at the house, including Longmire, records state. McGrotha, 19, was struck once and died of the gunshot wound, records state. Another victim was struck in the leg and two others were nearly struck.

Hansard, 28, was tried in August 2021 and convicted of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and being a felon in possession of a weapon, court records state. He was sentenced to life in prison plus six years.

In Tennessee, life in prison means the defendant must serve 51 years in prison before they are eligible for parole, McDermott.

Longmire, 22, was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in February of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Dozard, 23, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to facilitation of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Bellew, 24, was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to facilitation of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Last of 4 Knoxville codefendants in Halloween 2018 shooting sentenced