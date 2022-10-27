Last of four men charged with assaulting fellow Grand Forks inmate granted plea deal

Oct. 26—GRAND FORKS — A Minneapolis man charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Davion Deshawn Burris, 22, was allegedly involved in an attack on a fellow inmate at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center on June 2.

Per Burris' plea agreement, an aggravated assault charge was dismissed. Burris pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and sentenced to five years. He has credit for time served since June 2.

Following his release, Burris will be on probation for 18 months.

According to an affidavit in the case, Charles Lambert reported being assaulted by David Noye, Shaquille Reggs, Davion Burris and Jake Donahue at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. According to Lambert, Noye told him to come into a cell and cover the window. Reggs confronted Lambert about being a registered sex offender, and all four men allegedly attacked Lambert.

Video evidence supported this statement, and Lambert was diagnosed with multiple injuries following the attack.

Reggs was

sentenced after changing his plea on Oct. 3.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as well as conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. He will serve five years in prison with credit for 224 days served.

Donahue was

sentenced after changing his plea on Oct. 18.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault; the assault charge was dismissed. He will serve two years in prison with credit for time served since early February. Donahue was also sentenced to three years for an unrelated case. He will serve a total of five years.

Noye was

sentenced after changing his plea on Oct. 20

. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault; the assault charge was dismissed. He will serve 360 days with credit for 49 days served.

Burris, of Minneapolis, was incarcerated at the GFC Correctional Center after being charged with multiple drug crimes, a case he is scheduled to go to trial for in December.