The Last Front-Engined Chevrolet Corvette, a 2019 C7 Z06, Will Be Auctioned Off in June

From Car and Driver

The final C7 Corvette will be auctioned off in June to benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

It is a 2019 Z06 painted black, and will be the last of the front-engined Corvettes.

This news comes on the heels of the confirmation-finally-that the next-gen Corvette will be mid-engined.

Now that it has been finally, officially confirmed by Chevrolet that the upcoming C8 generation of Corvette will be mid-engined, it's time for the C7 to end its production run. The final front-engined Vette will be a 2019 Z06 model finished in black, and General Motors is selling it off at the Barrett-Jackson Northeast auction on June 28. (Since the final car hasn't actually been built yet, a regular Z06 with similar options to it is pictured; the car won't have any distinguishing visual cues.)

The auction will benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps pay off mortgages for the families of first responders that were killed in the line of duty and builds "mortgage-free, accessible smart homes" for injured service members. The foundation was named after Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who died on September 11, 2001. Every dollar from the sale will go to the Foundation. GM has been a supporter of the Foundation for the past few years; the first production 2019 ZR1 was auctioned off to benefit it and sold for $925,000.

The C7 Corvette has been a perennial favorite of ours, with different iterations of it landing on our yearly 10Best list five times since it went on sale as a 2014 model, including our 2019 list. But as good as the C7 is and has been, it has been slightly overshadowed by the imminent and much-rumored mid-engined C8, which we first saw spy photos of-and thus got confirmation of-in 2015. Since then, the C8 has been one of the worst-kept secrets in the industry, with numerous spy shots, leaks, and almost-official information coming across our desks. And Chevy isn't wasting any time: the next-gen Corvette will be unveiled on July 18, just a few weeks after the sale of the final C7.

