Last of Georgia election indictment defendants turns themselves in just an hour before deadline

The last of 19 defendants in the Georgia election indictment surrendered Friday just an hour before the noon deadline.

Among them is former President Donald Trump. They all face RICO charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Stephen Lee was the last defendant to turn himself in. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the Fulton County Jail Friday when Lee walked out after posting bond.

Lee remained silent, but the attorney for the Illinois pastor, David Shestokas, had plenty to say.

He told Seiden that his client would plead not guilty to the charges he’s facing and turned himself in last because he couldn’t come up with the bond money until late Thursday night.

“My client has never met the president. He’s had no association with the president,” Shestokas said.

Lee is accused of traveling to the home of Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman where prosecutors say he participated in a plot to pressure her into falsely admitting that she committed fraud against Trump during the 2020 election.

“I guess I’ve seen this happen with some Jehovah’s Witnesses and people from the Latter-Day Saints and this is a pastor,” Shestokas said. “This guy should actually be considered an American hero, not a criminal.”

His comments came on the same day that six other defendants turned themselves in ahead of the noon deadline.

Among them is Jeffery Clark, a former senior Justice Department official who is charged with trying to use his position to help overturn the 2020 election.

There has been some confusion over Harrison Floyd. He spent the night in jail Thursday after he did not negotiate his bond before his arrest.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that Floyd was expected to face a judge Friday at the jail but when we arrived, a deputy told said he wouldn’t be facing a judge.

It appears he may be spending another night behind bars.

Also, the first hearing in this case is set for Monday, where Mark Meadows will try to get his case moved to federal court.

