Last year had high number of police shootings in Boise, Treasure Valley. How’s 2022 look?

The Treasure Valley’s second police shooting of 2022 took place Thursday, a number that’s far lower than what 2021 produced — but the bulk of those shootings came in the latter half of the year.

Both Boise and Meridian police shot at a suspect in a stolen vehicle Thursday after a pursuit in Meridian, hitting an adult white male who was taken to a hospital. His condition was not reported.

Last year, Idaho police fatally shot a dozen people, and half of those were in Ada and Canyon counties. There also was one incident, involving October’s Boise Towne Square mall shooter, where police have not confirmed the cause of death of the perpetrator.

In the Treasure Valley in 2021, there were 11 shootings involving police, with five of those not producing fatalities. The Boise Police Department was involved in five shootings.

With the year almost halfway over, 2022 is on pace to have a declining number of officer-involved shootings.

However, last year’s Treasure Valley shootings took place almost exclusively in the second half of the year: 82% of them were between July and November, in fact. That statistic matches larger trends, which show gun deaths across the country peak during warmer months.

In the Valley last year, there was one police shooting in April, one in June, four in July, one in August, one in September, two in October and one in November.

The other police shooting this year took place in February, when a Boise officer shot a man who allegedly displayed or threatened to use a firearm after being apprehended for blocking traffic on Fairview Avenue. Jonathan Manee, 25, was charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel with an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony.

This was the first police shooting in Meridian since 2020.

