Last Lexington location of once-popular restaurant chain has closed

The last location of a once-popular chain has closed in Lexington.

The O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar at 2099 Harrodsburg Rd., in front of the former Turfland Mall site, posted signs on the doors saying that the restaurant had permanently closed. Customers also were notified via email.

It’s unclear when the restaurant closed. A dumpster was already parked beside the building on Monday.

The signs said that gift cards would be honored at other locations; according to the O’Charley’s website, several locations in Kentucky remain open, including in Georgetown, Richmond, Danville, Florence and Louisville.

A sign posted on the door of the O’Charley’s at 2099 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, on June 12, 2023, said the restaurant is permanently closed. It is unclear when the sign was posted on the restaurant located in front of the former Turfland Mall.

At one time there were several O’Charley’s restaurants in Lexington.

A location on Richmond Road, which closed in 2020, was demolished in March to make way for a new 7 Brew coffee drive-thru kiosk and a new Slim Chickens restaurant.

A Nicholasville Road O’Charley’s location also closed in 2020, along with one in Frankfort.

The Tennessee-based chain, which began in Nashville in 1971, was known for its chicken tenders, rolls and free slices of pie on Wednesday. At one point there were more than 200 locations in 17 states.

O’Charley’s, known for free pie Wednesdays, chicken tenders and rolls, has closed its last Lexington location.