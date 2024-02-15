Last year, Louisville got 121 claims for pothole damage to cars. Here's how many they paid out

It’s been a bumpy ride for drivers the past few weeks following a cold front and large amounts of snow and rain, leaving behind numerous potholes on Louisville area roads — which sometimes damage to vehicles.

Who is responsible for repairing vehicles with pothole damage in the Louisville area?

Is compensation for vehicle damage from potholes available in Louisville?

Salvador Melendez, communications specialist for Metro Public Works, said reimbursement due to pothole damages is available in the city. However, in 2023, the city received 121 claims, and only 37 were paid out, according to data obtained by the Courier Journal through an open records request.

“People seeking reimbursement due to a pothole can do so by calling Metro311 at 311, or (502) 574-5000, to initiate a claim. An investigation will follow to determine if they qualify for reimbursement,” Melendez said in an email to the Courier Journal.

How many potholes are reported/repaired annually?

According to the email, an average of 35,000 to 40,000 potholes are reported to the city annually, which crews work diligently to fix year-round.

“Our crews work year-round on potholes and typically fill more than the reported amount, as a good number of unreported potholes are filled during paving season and other roadway projects,” Melendez said.

While Kentucky’s Department of Transportation is responsible for local interstates such as 64, 65, 264 and 265, Metro Public Works oversees all other roadways in the area, including state roads like Dixie Highway, Taylorsville Road, Bardstown Road and more. However, they aren’t responsible for roads located in smaller cities within the Metro area including Shively, St. Matthews, Jeffersontown and more.

How does the investigation process work for vehicle compensation from pothole damages?

According to the information obtained through an open records request, a third-party claims administrator is used to evaluate damage claims and assess loss. Metro documentation of the damages and defects is expected to be reported, as just the existence of the defect doesn't create liability on the part of Metro.

"Municipalities must have prior actual notice of the defect and a reasonable opportunity to rectify thedefect/condition, before being liable for damages caused by such defect/condition," according to the information.

"If Metro did not have prior notice of the defect/condition prior to the incident, then in most cases that claim would be denied for lack of prior notice. If there was prior notice, then Metro would have 2-3 days to rectify thedefect/condition. If the defect/condition was not repaired within this 2-3-day timeframe, then compensation to the claimant may be made."

How often do locals actually get compensated for pothole damages to vehicles?

According to the data received through the open records request, the amount of compensation requests filed versus received annually are as follows:

2019: Of 213 claims filed, 16 were paid out.

2020: Of 41 claims filed, 1 was paid out.

2021: Of 241 claims filed, 88 were paid out.

2022: Of 220 claims filed, 92 were paid out.

2023: Of 121 claims filed, 37 were paid out.

