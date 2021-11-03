Last man standing pleads guilty in drug conspiracy

Nov. 3—ASHLAND — The last man standing in a Dayton-to-Ashland drug pipeline pleaded guilty last week to charges in federal court, according to court records.

Joshua A. Gamble was the lone holdout in a seven-person drug trafficking ring prosecutors said extended from western Ohio to the Tri-State. The ring was busted up last year by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force, records show.

Gamble entered guilty pleas to charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams of meth, distribution of meth, possession with the intent to distribute 50 or more grams of meth and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In July, Gamble initiated a guilty plea but did not go through with it, according to court records.

According to his plea agreement, Gamble sold an eighth of an ounce of meth to an informant on Aug. 24, 2020. A search warrant was executed later that day, resulting in law enforcement seizing 7 ounces of meth, digital scales cash, three pistols and a rifle, according to court records.

During an interview with authorities, Gamble admitted to distributing meth in the area between the summer of 2019 and the summer of 2020, records show.

Gamble's sentencing is set for March 1, 2022.

So far, Jesse R. Baise, Steven Lindsey and Paul E. Hart have been sentenced in the case. Each was sentenced between 13 and 17 years in prison.

Keith Chaffins is awaiting sentencing on Nov. 8. Amanda Cochran is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 6. John C. Knotts, who was recently indicted by the feds on a bank robbery charge, is currently in limbo, as his sentencing will be delayed until the resolution of his new case.

