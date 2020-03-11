Last Meals: Feasting on a Death Row Ritual

At some point last Oct. 1, Russell Bucklew was served a gyro, a smoked brisket sandwich, two portions of fries, a cola and a banana split. We know this because, shortly after he was executed at 6:23 p.m. that day, the Missouri Department of Corrections gave details of the condemned man’s final meal request to a small group of journalists.

I read about Bucklew’s food choices courtesy of a British tabloid. It was a banal but compelling detail at the end of a wretched drama that started with a homicide and rape in 1996, involved multiple appeals that advanced all the way to the Supreme Court and concluded with Bucklew’s death by lethal injection.

It is also the grim reality behind the parlor game that those of us with an overly developed interest in our lunch have long loved to play: Just what would your last meal be?

Over my two decades as a newspaper restaurant critic in Britain, I have regularly been invited to imagine myself on death row, and not just by aggrieved chefs. So what would I choose? I’ve always told my interviewers that I would have lost my appetite. The obvious candidates — anyone on the edge of death — for last meals are equally less than suited to eating them.

Nevertheless, the notion of a collection of dishes that might sum up who you are, that could represent your fondest of food memories, is a hugely appealing one. Eventually I decided I should go in pursuit of mine and write a book about it, while I was still fit and healthy enough to enjoy the outcome.

But before setting out on the culinary adventure to end them all, I thought it only proper that I investigate the real last meals of the condemned — that I put some bitter meat on the bare bones of the game.

One thing became clear. While more than 50 nations have the death penalty and continue to use it, only the United States appears to have acquired highly developed literature on its culinary aspect, both popular and scholarly: There are countless accounts of orders for fried chicken and burgers, for ice cream and chocolate chip cookies; for the food of a great childhood day out, ordered by men — and it is mostly men — about to be executed by the state.

There are academic papers with titles like “Final Meals: The Theatre of Capital Punishment,” by Christopher C. Collins, a doctoral candidate at Southern Illinois University when he wrote it in 2009. The article cast the serving of such food as part of the dramatic ritual of state-sanctioned death.

There was the 2007 paper “Last Words, Last Meals, and Last Stands: Agency and Individuality in the Modern Execution Process,” by Daniel LaChance, then of the University of Minnesota. He argued that the practice of allowing the condemned to choose a last meal — a selection then amplified by the news media — portrayed death row inmates as “autonomous actors, endowed with agency and individuality.”

In short, he said, it helped signify them as “self-made monsters who are intrinsically different by choice.” That, in turn, helped sustain the death penalty by emphasizing the notion that they deserved it.

Yet another paper, published in 2012 by the journal Appetite, is a detailed analysis of what the authors refer to as “death row nutrition.” One of the authors was Brian Wansink, who resigned his professorship at Cornell University in 2018 after questions were raised about the methodology used in many of his studies of consumer food choices. Nevertheless, the paper is still regularly quoted, perhaps because of the granular detail it offers.

It analyzes 247 last meals, all of them ordered by condemned prisoners in the United States from 2002 to 2006. The average meal came in at 2,756 calories, but four requests, from Texas and Oklahoma, were estimated to have gone beyond 7,000. The choices headed deep into diner territory — 70% of the prisoners asked for fried food. Many requested specific brands: 16% ordered Coca-Cola, and three inmates wanted Diet Coke.

These academic studies sit alongside popular representations, like the stark photographic re-creations of last meals by Jacquelyn C. Black, or the 2004 cookbook by Brian D. Price, a former Texas prisoner who prepared many of the last meals where he was incarcerated and wanted to share the recipes. He called it “Meals to Die For.”