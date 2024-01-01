Last-minute appeals court ruling widely limits concealed weapons permits in California

A new California law widely restricting where concealed weapons may be carried in the state went into effect Monday after a federal appeals court paused an earlier federal judge’s ruling against portions of the law issued in December.

The administrative stay, issued Saturday by the United States Court of Appeals, means that for now, holders of concealed carry permits in California are prohibited from carrying concealed firearms in places that include state and local government buildings, courts, schools and school grounds including parking lots. airports and passenger terminals, churches and places of worship, public parks, bars and any place serving alcohol or selling alcohol.

The appeals court did not issue any timetable for the length of the stay.

On Dec. 20, Judge Cormac J. Carney, of the US District Court for the Central District of California, ruled against portions of Senate Bill 2 that banned firearms in such “sensitive places.”

In doing so, Carney cited the Supreme Court ruling in the 2022 Bruen decision, which liberalized the issuance of concealed carry licenses in New York State.

“The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees law-abiding, responsible citizens the right to keep and bear arms for self-defense in case of confrontation,” Carney wrote in his decision.

SB-2 was authored by California State Senator Anthony J Portantino, D-Burbank, after the Bruen decision.