Last-minute braking may have prevented road rage death

ST. LOUIS – The second road rage shooting in the metro area this month has two people wondering how they survived. Court records indicate the victims may have only survived because of a last-minute maneuver.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred on Sunday, Nov. 26, on Gravois near Grand. It began with a routine crash, which the suspect allegedly caused while merging. No one was injured in the crash, and the victims thought the danger was over.

However, police claim that before the victims could exchange their insurance, the suspect pulled out a gun. The victims drove away, but the suspect followed.

According to police and prosecutors, the victim driver said they slammed on the brakes after seeing the suspect hold his firearm out of his window. Gunshots struck the front of the victims’ car. Officers reported finding bullet holes in the vehicle.

Tywone Lee, who works nearby, said he did not see the shooting but remembered a different road rage incident on the same day and at the same spot.

“He T-boned her and just kept going. No regard, no nothing,” he said. “Didn’t even check to see if she was safe or anything.”

In Sunday’s Gravois shooting case, the victims got a plate number, which led police to Winter Park Drive in Fenton, where they say Matthew Senechal, 24, admitted being the driver and shooter.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged Senechal with five felony counts, including first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

In a different case from Nov. 10, a road rage shooting turned deadly. At the time, Angela Brolaski told us that it happened right in front of her.

“His passenger was frantic, screaming, ‘He just shot him, he just shot him.’ It was unbelievable,” she said.

The defendant in that case, Robert Mulkey, 53, was charged with first-degree murder. Last week in court, Mulkey’s attorney hinted that he might argue self-defense at trial. The judge denied lowering Mulkey’s $500,000 cash-only bond.

Meanwhile, Senechal granted a release on no bond and is currently under GPS house arrest. He awaits a Dec. 28 hearing in St. Louis Circuit Court.

