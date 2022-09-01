Last-minute Christmas gifts that will ship in time
Time is quickly running out for you to find the perfect Christmas. If you're still searching for that perfect last-minute present, we're here to help. We've tested hundreds of products all year long at Reviewed and listed some of our favorites in the list down below. Whether you’re looking for a gift idea for a man or woman who claims to have everything or a kid looking for the best new toy, the gifts listed below are bound to help you out.
Keep on scrolling for the best gifts for every person in your life, from headphones to VR gadgets perfect for sci-fi fans—you’re bound to find something for everyone. And hurry—a lot of shipping deadlines have come and gone, so be prepared to pay extra for on-time delivery.
Gifts for Her
Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Amazon from $38.49
Get the SunUV 48W UV Gel Nail Lamp from Amazon for $39.99 (Save 20% with on-page coupon)
Gifts for Him
Get the Build-On Brick Mug from Amazon for $16.82 (Save 11% with on-page coupon)
Get the SterlingPro Double Wall French Press from Amazon for $35.13 (Save 5% with on-page coupon)
Get the LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Imperial Light Cruiser from Amazon for $159.95
Gifts for Kids
Get the Scotamalone Shock Proof Binoculars on Amazon from $8.49
Get the Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Microphone on Amazon for $31.99
Get Pixicade Plus Mobile Game Maker (2,000 games) from Amazon for $34.99
Get the National Geographic Mega Crystal Growing Lab from Amazon for $39.99
Get the Blue's Clues & You! wooden cooking playset at Amazon for $51.11
Gifts for Mom
Get the Slicer and Shredder Attachment for KitchenAid Stand Mixers from Amazon for $35.99
Get the iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum from Amazon for $649
Gifts for Dad
Get "Dad Jokes: Terribly Good Dad Jokes" from Amazon for $6.99
Get the Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker from Amazon for $19.99
