How to avoid these 12 Christmas scams

With Christmas just days away, ’tis the season for scammers, fraudsters, porch pirates and other Grinchy folks.

The U.S. attorney’s office, the FBI and the Better Business Bureau are among agencies warning consumers to be on the lookout.

2023 holiday scams

First rule of thumb: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Here are 12 common scams of Christmas. (No true love here.)

Fake online stores

These lookalikes recreate the branding, down to the logo and font, to get you to enter your credit card information on their site. They often advertise on social media, then take you to the fake website when you click the link. If prices seem too good to be true, they probably are. Double-check the website address, and the price offered on other sites. There are often differences of even just a letter or two in the web address. Also, the price should be close to what other online stores are asking.

Missed delivery/nondelivery notices

This scam comes in the form of a text or an email telling you that you missed a package delivery. The notification will include a link that takes you to a site that asks you to enter personal information. Reputable companies won’t do that.

Gift card scams

Gift card scams involve either scamming consumers into buying fake gift cards or tricking consumers into using gift cards to pay for fraudulent goods or services. Don’t buy gift cards to exchange for an online sale and only purchase gift cards from reputable retailers. Even then, be watchful and wary of potential card skimming.

Card skimming

Card skimming allows scammers to capture your credit card information at the point of sale, say at the gas station, and then use your number for purchases. Scammers can also skim your information online, or via Bluetooth, according to DataVisor.

Card skimming can also involve “skimming” or “draining” gift cards, even from reputable retailers. In a case earlier this month, police in California busted a gift card scheme that could have resulted in a $2.89 million loss to consumers, involving 5,739 gift cards from a single individual. In that scheme, real gift cards were taken, the bar code was scanned and then the security code under the silver sticker was taken. The silver sticker was reattached, the gift card package reglued and the cards were placed back on the rack. Once the card was legitimately purchased, the money that was supposed to be on the gift card was sent to the thief’s bank account. You can purchase gift cards from customer service and ask for cards behind the counter to minimize your chances of being snared by this scam.

Fake charities

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, “cybercriminals seek to take advantage of consumers’ generosity through fraudulent charities, GoFundMe campaigns, and other charitable causes.” They warn that these types of scams can be particularly difficult to decipher, so before donating money, be extra cautious about selecting a charity. If donating online, research the charity thoroughly, check with the Better Business Bureau, and take a look at the charity’s URL and website for telltale signs of fraud, including misspellings, bad grammar and no contact information.

Phishing emails or texts

These are emails or texts that look like they are coming from a legitimate source — your bank or credit union, for example, and ask you to click on a link to “verify your information.” Or, they may tell you that you’ve been hacked and your information has been compromised on Amazon, PayPal, Netflix or similar. If you have doubts, contact the business directly.

Grandparent scams

Scams targeting senior citizens are becoming increasingly common. One scam attempts to convince grandparents that their grandchild is in serious trouble and they need cash wired right away.

Misleading social media ads

These ads may get you to pay for something that is never delivered, or you may receive a product, but then find out that you are being charged monthly for something you did not agree too. The 2022 Better Business Bureau online scams report found that these purchase scams were the most common reported to the Scam Tracker.

Social media gift exchanges

With innocuous-sounding names, these scams are the modern version of chain letters. For example, the “Secret Sister” gift exchange campaign quickly became popular several years ago through Facebook posts promising participants would receive up to 36 gifts in exchange for sending one gift. Sound familiar? These are also pyramid schemes, which are illegal.

Holiday apps

Holiday apps pop up this time of year that let your child video-chat with Santa, or track his sleigh, play Christmas games or relay holiday wish lists. Some are legitimate, but others, especially free ones, can scrape your information, or even contain malware.

Top holiday wishlist knockoffs

Remember the Cabbage Patch Doll craze? Every year, some hot toy in high demand inspires scammers to create cheap knockoffs. This year, Barbie and Ken merchandise, as well as “Paw Patrol,” is in high demand. Be especially cautious when purchasing online, especially through social media platforms.

Pet scams

If you are purchasing a pet for the holidays, be sure you see your pet in person before sending cash. Experts say a shocking 80% of sponsored pet advertisements may be fake. Conduct a reverse image search of the pet advertised to see if it appears on multiple websites, don’t wire cash or send gift cards, and know what a fair price is for the breed you are considering.

