Last-minute Cyber Monday deals on Ugg slippers, boots and more at Nordstrom

There are only a few hours left of Cyber Monday, but it isn't too late to snag a pair of Ugg boots to keep your feet warm for the winter. Right now, Nordstrom has several deals on some of their most popular Uggs, from waterproof winter boots to cozy indoor slippers.

Until the end of the day, you can save up to 60% on a variety of Ugg shoes at Nordstrom. The popular Fluff Yeah Slide for kids has over 1,000 five-star reviews and is on sale right now for as little as $32.90. Reviewers describe these easy-to-wear slides as being super soft and adorable—making them a perfect Christmas gift for a youngster in your life. Plus, they come in multiple color options, such as red, pink and brown.

Looking for a weatherproof boot to get you through the winter? Right now, you can get the Class Mini Waterproof Clear Boot for $119—$41 off the original $160 price. What we (and over 1,000 reviewers) love about these boots is that they not only have waterproof properties, they're also quite stylish, especially with the bold logo letters running down the side.

This is your last chance to save big on your favorite shoe staples for winter. If you're looking for even more Uggs to choose from, Nordstrom has several more options for you to choose from. Shop the Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale before the sale ends in just a few hours.

