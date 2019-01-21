Last Minute Dinner Party? This Southern Belle Has You Covered

I am always very last minute when it comes to cooking a meal. Between a new baby, a business, a husband, my historic home that always needs something fixed and my rental property, I am limited on time. And yet, somehow, I always end up volunteering to host people.

As a Lowcountry native, a seafood dinner is my go-to meal. Although many people view seafood as a luxury, there are ways to do it affordably and stylishly. For my latest party, I was short on time and saving for a big trip but still wanted to have some friends over for a dinner party. Here is how I threw together a last-minute seafood dinner for 10 for less than $100.

Frozen Seafood

You can always save money on seafood by buying it frozen. A lot of people don’t realize that buying frozen foods can be good for your wallet, as well as your health. If you want to get the best frozen seafood, I would suggest asking your grocery store if they have a locally sourced section, because it will taste closer to fresh seafood. In most stores, there are boxes of mussels and clams for around five dollars, and you can easily buy three of them to make pasta.

Cost: $40

Fresh Citrus

Lemons always bring out the fresh flavor flavor, health and color to your meal on a budget. Use them for both floral arrangements on your table and as a garnish for your drinks and food. For an easy table arrangement, buy a bag of lemons and limes and place them in your favorite vase or even sets of glassware for a unique and cheap display that can be reused for your next meal.

Cost: $7

Pre-Made Food

If you’re running short on time like I was, look at pre-made foods such as salads, pasta and veggies that you can add your favorite seafood to in order to create a quick seafood dish. Add toppings such as fresh herbs and green onions to make the meal look and taste homemade. These pre-made dishes can be bought in a bulk size at a discount at any grocery store and often have a sale section at the end of the day, which is a win for the last-minute shopper.

Cost: $15

Load Up on Carbs

Bread is always the answer. Seafood pairs perfectly with fresh bread and olive oil as it is a great way to soak up the sauce created from cooking shellfish. You can also create a bread-and-seafood bar by pairing your favorite bread with your food selections.