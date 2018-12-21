Need a Last-Minute Gift? 15 Presents You Can Find Around the House

If you’ve been struggling to keep up with holiday events, you might be forgetting something — or someone — on your gift list. When there’s no time to run to the store for presents, don’t fret: You can find plenty of last-minute gift ideas sitting around the house.

Liquor

When in doubt, bust out the tequila — or vodka. Any unopened bottle of booze makes for a spirited gift. Pair the bottle with a couple of shot glasses, and pack everything up in a festive gift bag or box.

You can also put together a food basket by adding an assortment of mixed nuts, chocolates, cheese and fruit. Your gourmet treat is sure to please whoever is hosting the holiday feast this season.

Soap

Got great-smelling soap at home? Well, you’re in luck. Soap is a great gift for the office or a Secret Santa party.

If you have unopened bottles of body wash and other bath-time goodies, put them in a treat bag for a spa-inspired gift this season. If you’re short on bags, use a couple sheets of colored tissue paper and jute cord to wrap a last-minute gift.

Candles

Chances are, you have a few candles around the house. Whether you received them as gifts or just bought a few extra to decorate for the holidays, candles can make for easy last-minute gifts.

Wrap up a few candles in tissue paper, or tie a few candles together in a bundle to give as a gift. You can also combine candles with hand lotion or body oil for a gift perfect for a spa day at home.

Sweater

Whether it’s an ugly sweater you got last year, or a cardigan you bought but know you’ll never wear, this holiday season is your chance to regift without the guilt. If your gift recipient has a sense of humor, you can even make them an ugly Christmas sweater quickly for less than $5 with items around your house. Consider throwing in a holiday pin, pair of socks or other accessory.

Candy

If you’ve managed to stock up on some gold coins, decadent truffles, peppermint bark and other holiday candy this season, consider making small gift bags or baskets filled with sweets to give away to friends. Unless the recipient is allergic or doesn’t like chocolate, candy-filled gift baskets are a great surprise.

Gourmet Jams or Jelly

If you have orange marmalade, strawberry preserves or other gourmet jams and jellies stored in the pantry, consider gifting those edible gifts away this holiday season. These can be a great addition to the holiday table or serve as a decorative item in the kitchen.

Add cookies, crackers or other snacks for a small gift basket. Another option is to put a pretty ribbon or bow around the jar and include a handwritten card.

Wine

A bottle — not a box — of wine is a tasteful gift, especially if it’s paired with cheese or dark chocolates. You can also toss one in a gift bag or wrap it up in a box with two wine glasses.

Potpourri

An alternative to candles, potpourri is a great gift for a holiday host. It also fits well in gift baskets, along with small decorative items, like figurines, ornaments and a framed photo.

Socks

Have a few pairs of patterned socks you’re never going to wear? They could make for a great stocking stuffer or small gift. If you have a set of socks in different colors, consider packaging them together in a shirt box with tissue paper to create a gift set.

Chargers or Decorative Plates

If you picked up a few extra chargers or decorative plates from the craft store for the holidays, consider gifting them. These can double as large candle holders, or serving trays for cookies and appetizers.

Scarf

If you have a cozy scarf laying around — pack it up. Scarves are easy to regift, and perfect for anyone short on time or cash.

Baked Goods

If you’ve been a busy baker this season, chances are you have a surplus of cookies, brownies, fudge and other treats. Round up a few desserts and put them in a themed cookie tin.

Alternatively, make use of your extra baking ingredients and whip up a batch of your favorite holiday desserts. Freshly baked goods are always well-received.

Stationery

Maybe you have stationery stashed away in a desk drawer, or even a pen set you don’t plan to use. Fish those unused items out and wrap them up — you’ll declutter your desk and make a writer happy, or better yet, inspired.