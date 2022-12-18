Last-minute gift ideas for 2022: The best gifts with no shipping required

Best last-minute gifts

There are plenty of people still looking for last-minute Christmas gifts. We get it—it's been a stressful year for us all. The good news is that there are plenty of thoughtful last minute gifts these days that will still arrive in time to make them smile on the 25th.

Now, you may be thinking that gift cards and subscriptions are your only last-minute gift options, but there are plenty more ideas floating around. Experiences are always a great way to show someone you care and want to make them feel special or even taking care of something you know they already love. And with conveniences like two-day shipping, you may even be able to order something that could arrive in time. The world is your last-minute gifting oyster.

Subscription Gift Ideas

1. For chefs: Sfoglini Seasonal Pasta Subscription Box

Best last-minute gifts: Sfoglini Seasonal Pasta Subscription Box from Cratejoy

Who doesn't want an entire box of fun pasta to cook? Give the gift of carbs to your favorite chef in your life with the caveat that they invite you over for a pasta dinner or two with the Sfoglini Seasonal Pasta Subscription Box. This box comes with two 16-ounce boxes of small-batch pastas, delivered to their door each month. You can sign them up for three- or six-month subscriptions.

From $72 at Food52

2. For music lovers: Vinyl Record Subscription

Best last-minute gifts: Original Vinyl Records Subscription Box

The Original Vinyl Records box from Vinyl Record Club is a fantastic gift for anyone looking to beef up their collection, be introduced to new artists, or wants to start collecting and needs a jumping off point. The box comes in one-, three-, six- and 12-month subscription options and features six vintage vinyl records in any type or genre you think the giftee would enjoy. You can even choose a "mystery" option for an even bigger surprise under the tree.

From $39 at Cratejoy

3. For wine lovers: Mysa Natural Wine Cub Subscription

Best last-minute gifts: Mysa Natural Wine Club

Natural wine is all the rage these days, so the Mysa Natural Wine Club subscription is the perfect way to introduce wine lovers to the world of natural wine or to fuel someone's natural wine obsession. You can change the frequency (every one, two or three months) and number of bottles (three, six or 12 bottles), depending on the giftee's drinking habits.

From $85 at Mysa

4. For cocktail drinkers: Shaker & Spoon Box

Best last-minute gifts: Shaker & Spoon box

Crafting cocktails at home isn't just throwing some booze in a shaker and calling it a day. The Shaker & Spoon Box is the perfect gift for someone that loves to experiment with the tastes and textures of what they're sipping. Each box comes with "everything you need besides the alcohol" to create 12 cocktails and can be delivered every month or every three, six or 12 months.

From $59 at Shaker & Spoon

5. For coffee drinkers: Counter Culture Coffee Subscription

Best last-minute gifts: Counter Culture Coffee subscription

In the cold winter months, a warm drink is never a bad thing. The Counter Culture coffee subscription is the perfect gift for those that like to try new coffee flavors without waiting in line at a coffee shop. You can gift a single type of coffee each month or change it up, with the option to get a rotating brew delivered instead. This is a monthly subscription only, but you can choose to gift up to four bags at a time.

From $15 at Counter Culture

6. For snackers: Universal Yums Subscription

Best last-minute gifts: Universal Yums subscription

A Universal Yums subscription is a gift that truly anyone can enjoy, because it comes with so much variety, there's bound to be something to enjoy from each box. Choose the size of your box, from 5-7 snacks up to 15-18 snacks, and the frequency of boxes, from a month up to 12 months. The boxes are full of unique international snacks plus trivia, games and even bonus content depending on which box you gift.

From $19 at Universal Yums

7. For book lovers: Unplugged Adult Fiction Monthly Box

Best last-minute gifts: Unplugged Adult Fiction Monthly Box

Book lovers don't just want more books as gifts. That's why the Unplugged Adult Fiction Monthly Box is special. Each box contains a one new release, up to five self-care products (think candles, tea and more) and two or three exclusive novelty products like blankets, mugs or games.

From $44 at Cratejoy

8. For the trend-obsessed: Tinned Fish Club Subscription

Best last-minute gifts: Tinned Fish Club subscription

The trendiest person on your list deserves a trendy gift. Enter: the Tinned Fish Club subscription box. Choose one-, three-, six- or 12-month subscriptions that feature cans of top-rated seafood, condiments and recipes.

From $36 at Cratejoy

9. For movie lovers: Criterion Collection Subscription

Best last-minute gifts: The Criterion Collection

The Criterion Collection is the best resource for classic movies not found anywhere else. For the true cinephile in your life, gift them the freedom to turn on a documentary or special feature at their leisure. The Criterion Channel has an overwhelming selection of classics and new discoveries for every type of movie lover.

$11 at Criterion Channel

10. For Disney Fans: Disney+ Subscription

Best last-minute gifts: Disney+ subscription

A Disney+ subscription actually makes a great companion to The Criterion Collection. Sometimes you wrap up a great Bergman film and think, "you know, that was fun, but I think I'm ready to watch some cartoons now." Thanks to the magic of streaming, you can!

From $8 per month at Disney+

Experience gifts for your favorite adventurers

1. For plant lovers: Hanging Gardens: DIY Kokedama Class

Best last-minute gifts: DIY Kokedama Class

Getting your hands dirty with plants is therapeutic for some and if that's the case for someone on your list, this interactive Hanging Gardens: DIY Kokedama class could be right up their alley. The hour-long class instructed by artist Savannah Barkley teaches how to do more with your plants than just look at them. Create a Japanese moss ball (kokedama) and learn about a unique style of gardening.

$70 at Uncommon Goods

2. For kids: How to Draw: Animal Art Club

Best last-minute gifts: How to Draw: Animal Art Club

Doodling animals is something all ages enjoy, but the How to Draw: Animal Art Club class gets to the fundamentals of cartoon drawing. In the class, kids will learn to draw animals with step-by-step instructions. Sign them up for one or multiple classes, depending on how they feel about learning a new skill—or honing one they may already have!

$15 at Outschool

3. For couples: Romantic Date Night Painting Class

Best last-minute gifts: Romantic Date Night Painting Class

Sometimes, you gotta help out the couples in your life. A Romantic Date Night Painting Class hosted by Jennifer Funnell will give the couples in your life something to do on a weeknight that isn't sitting on the couch. The class includes a Date Night Paint by Shadows Kit for each person and lasts 90 minutes.

$75 at Uncommon Goods

3. For lifelong learnings: Uncommon Goods classes

Best last-minute gifts: Uncommon Goods class

Uncommon Goods offers more than painting classes. If you know a foodie who's always looking to learn new skills, they can learn everything from Scandinavian baking to making whiskey or bubble tea here.

Scandinavian baking for $61 at Uncommon Goods

4. For nature lovers: REI Kayaking Classes

Best last-minute gifts: Kayak lessons

If you have a friend who's been meaning to learn paddling but has never taken the leap, why not gift them with a chance? REI offers lessons and group adventures in a variety of locations and different price points.

From $99 at REI

6. For thrill-seekers: Tinggly Adrenaline Experiences

Best last-minute gifts: Tinggly

Tinggly offers unique adventures, from hot air balloon rides and wine tastings to bungee jumping and track days with supercars. Give an unforgettable experience, and plant a few trees along the way, with these singular gifts.

From $89 at Tinggly

Thoughtful Gift Cards for just about everyone

1. For gamers: Happy Game & Grub Gift Card

Best last-minute gifts: Happy Game & Grub gift card

What gamer doesn't need something to snack on while they play? The Happy Game & Grub gift card can be used at top gaming sites such as the Xbox store or GameStop but also at gamer-frequented restaurants like BWW or Domino's. It's a two-in-one deal that'll make any budding Twitch streamer pretty happy.

$25 at Amazon

2. For travelers: Airbnb Gift Card

Best last-minute gifts: Airbnb Gift Card

You can't plan someone's trip for them, but you can gift them an Airbnb gift card and get them one step closer to booking a getaway. This gift card can be used to book stays or Experiences through the AirBnB site. Go one step further and get them a passport wallet and hide the card inside to feel a little bit better giving a gift card.

$100 at Amazon

3. For workaholics: Zeel Gift Card

Best last-minute gifts: Zeel gift card

The holidays can be stressful for anyone, especially those that are working way too much. Send them a little hint that they need relaxation with a Zeel gift card. Zeel brings massages right to your home and is the perfect thing for someone who just can't seem to find the time to do something nice for themselves.

From $25 at Amazon

4. For fit, fashionable friends: Bandier Gift Card

Best last-minute gifts: Bandier Gift Card

Bandier is great for people who love to tackle the outdoors, but want to do so in style. Their activewear is beloved by Jennifer Aniston, Ashley Graham, and our own reviewers. They offer e-gift cards for instant delivery, and you can use the card in stores or online.

From $25 at Bandier

5. For cinephiles: Fandango Gift Card

Best last-minute gifts: Fandango

There's still something magical about the cinema - the shared experience of seeing a movie before the Internet's had a chance to tell you what happened, riding the emotional waves of a crowd of people laughing along or gasping in shock. Why not give that experience to a loved one with a Fandango gift card?

From $15 at Fandango

6. For aspiring home cooks: Blue Apron Gift Card

Best last-minute gifts: Blue Apron gift card

It may seem like everyone has tried Blue Apron at this point, and there's a reason: It's easier than getting groceries and generally more affordable than eating out all the time. For someone who wishes they ate at home more often, or even someone who already loves them, these e-gift cards are a great option.

From $70 at Blue Apron

7. For Coziness Cravers: Brooklinen Gift Card

Best last-minute gifts: Brooklinen gift card

Brooklinen consistently makes some of our favorite bedding, including the best sateen sheets you can buy and our favorite percale sheets. Everyone deserves a comfortable night's rest, and you can help provide that.

From $50 at Brooklinen

8. For the Outdoorsy: REI Gift Card

The best last-minute gifts: REI gift card

From their great selection of camping goods to their unique co-op model, there's a lot to love about this beloved outfitter. A lot of people find there's no better way to restore the spirit than to truly get away from it all, and you can help them make that happen with REI gift cards.

From $10 at REI

9. For Computer Game Fans: Steam Gift Card

Best last-minute gifts: Steam gift card

Steam is the most popular online store for computer games, with an enormous catalog of games from 1980s classics to the most exciting new releases. Their frequent sales also make it a great place for deal hunters to make their dollar (or gift card) go even further.

From $20 at Amazon

10. For DIY gurus: Lowe's gift card

Best last-minute gifts: Lowe's Gift Card

The experience of making your house into a home with your own two hands is a deeply moving one. Why not give someone that experience? Whether their skills encompass freshening up a room with a touch of paint or building a deck with their own hands, Lowe's has the tools that they need.

From $25 at Amazon

