The holidays are coming in hot, and though you might’ve already snagged useful gifts for your older parents, or something charming for your witchy friend, there’s always a last-minute scramble to find cheap stocking stuffers and gifts for surprise guests.
Whether you’re waiting on your next check to stock up on last-minute essentials, or just haven’t found the right purchase for a certain someone, don’t stress, because there are plenty of last-minute gifts for everyone on your list that’ll arrive before Christmas.
Here’s what to keep in mind when shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts: Make sure you order from a sites that offering (ideally free) two-day shipping like Amazon, Target and Walmart. You can even find handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts from Etsy’s ready-to-ship section, to ensure your items arrive in time
We know you’re busy, so to save you from scrambling at the eleventh hour, we’ve rounded up 10 last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for the holidays.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1 Help them make instant memories.
Snap a photo and have it print before your eyes with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera.
2 Upgrade their coffee maker.
Make standard coffee, espresso, lattes and cappuccinos with the Keurig K-Cafe that has its own milk frother.
3 Add to their jewelry collection.
These delicate birthstone stacking rings have a skinny14k gold band perfect for stacking.
4 A smart device.
You can’t go wrong with a voice-controlled smart speaker. The all-new Echo Plus allows you to play music from your favorite streaming service, make hands-free calls, set timers, turn lights on and off, set the room temperature with your voice and over 50,000 other useful skills. Plus, easily set-up and control compatible smart home devices with your Echo Plus.
5 Easy dinners every night.
Slow cook, sear, sauté, steam, stew, roast, bake, cook rice and keep your food warm with the Instant Pot Gem 6 Qt 8-in-1 Programmable Multicooker.
6 Keep their phone charged.
Charge your phone at lightning speed with the Belkin Boost Up Bold Wireless Qi Charging Pad. Just make sure they have a smartphone with wireless charging capabilities.
7 An educational STEAM toy.
This Avengers Hero Inventor Kit allows kids to build, code, and play with an interactive toy from the popular superhero saga.
8 Cute cocktail glasses.
Glam up their bar cart with these rocks glasses screen printed with whiskey, scotch, bourbon or rye on them in gold.
9 Motivate their fitness goals.
Keep track of your steps, heart rate, calorie burn, sleep and more with the Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Heart Rate + Fitness Tracker.
10 A piece of their history and culture.
What’s more special than learning about AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.