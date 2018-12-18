The holidays are coming in hot, and though you might’ve already snagged useful gifts for your older parents, or something charming for your witchy friend, there’s always a last-minute scramble to find cheap stocking stuffers and gifts for surprise guests.

Whether you’re waiting on your next check to stock up on last-minute essentials, or just haven’t found the right purchase for a certain someone, don’t stress, because there are plenty of last-minute gifts for everyone on your list that’ll arrive before Christmas.

Here’s what to keep in mind when shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts: Make sure you order from a sites that offering (ideally free) two-day shipping like Amazon, Target and Walmart. You can even find handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts from Etsy’s ready-to-ship section, to ensure your items arrive in time

We know you’re busy, so to save you from scrambling at the eleventh hour, we’ve rounded up 10 last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for the holidays.

1 Help them make instant memories.

Snap a photo and have it print before your eyes with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera.

2 Upgrade their coffee maker.

Make standard coffee, espresso, lattes and cappuccinos with the Keurig K-Cafe that has its own milk frother.

3 Add to their jewelry collection.