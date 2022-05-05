Last-minute Mother’s Day: All the places you can shop online and pick up your gift in time

Last-minute Mother’s Day gifts guaranteed to delight all the mom figures in your life.

The countdown to Mother’s Day 2022 has begun (it’s on Sunday, May 8!) and that means if you haven’t picked up a gift for your favorite mother figure, well, it’s time. Luckily, for you last-minute shoppers, many retailers are offering buy online and pick up in store options. That means, not only do you get to shop in the comfort of your home, but you can literally pick it up on the way to brunch on Mother’s Day and hand-deliver it to mom—no shipping costs involved. So if you’re not sure what to get mom, get some ideas with our Mother’s Day gift guide.

From Macy’s to Target, we have a list of stores, along with gifts, to look out for while you shop. Check out our top picks.

1. Nordstrom

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: Our Place Always Pan Set, $116 (save $29)

Nordstrom is a gifting go-to, and their in-store selection is unmatched—set your location under “Free Pickup” to see what locations are nearby and what items will be ready for pickup today or tomorrow. If your mom is a chef, take a look at the Our Place Always Pan Set, marked down from $145 to $116, a $29 savings. This all-in-one pan will let her braise, saute, strain, fry, boil and more—and it will be her new best friend in the kitchen.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Nordstrom

2. Athleta

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: Athleta Wind Down Sleep Robe, from $35 (save $44)

Athleta might be best-known for its activewear but don’t sleep on its incredible loungewear for mom. We tested and loved the brand’s Calm Cool sleep collection, or, take a look at this Wind Down sleep robe marked down from $35 a $44 savings. Made of sustainable Tencel, this beautiful Palermo pink robe will be your mom’s newest favorite. You can buy online and pick up in-store by adding your item to the bag and at checkout, select “Pickup” and choose your location.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Athleta

3. Macy’s

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: Unwritten Mini Heart and Mama Heart Pendant Necklace 2-Piece Set, $19 (save $31 with coupon code MOM)

Macy’s is the perfect place to find a gift for even the pickiest of moms. You can choose from a variety of jewelry, home, clothing, shoes, handbags and more. Plus, now through Sunday, May 8, you can score up to an extra 25% off your purchase with coupon code MOM. For in store or curbside pickup, select “Pick Up” and add your item to the bag—once it’s ready, you’ll be notified by email. Need suggestions? Take a look at this Unwritten Mini Heart and Mama Heart Pendant Necklace 2-Piece Set, marked down from $50 to $19 with coupon code MOM.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Macy’s

4. Best Buy

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $120 (save $30)

Do you have a techy mom? Best Buy is your new best friend. Depending on location (and of course availability), you can choose from 1-hour in-store pick up to next-day free shipping. For in-store pickup, make sure to add the item to your bag, then at checkout, select “Pickup” (you’ll see all the pickup locations near you). So whether you want to upgrade your mom’s laptop or you want her to track her health, you’ll find something your mom will need. Just take a look at this Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch marked down from $150 to $120 (a $30 savings) that will keep your mom’s health on track—she’ll be able to monitor her daily activity to heart rate and even sleep.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Best Buy

5. Target

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: Dluxe by Dearfoams Super Mom Fur Slide Slippers, $20

If you are running down to the last literal minute, Target is there to save your day with both curbside and in-store pickup. For in-store pickup, make sure to select “Pickup” from the product page and select a location in order to add the item to your cart—a no-fuss process. From cute mom mugs to organic skincare, the retailer carries affordable gift options. Take a look at these women's Dluxe by Dearfoams Super Mom Fur Slide Slippers for $20. Not only are they super cute, they’ll remind mom that she’s a super mom each time she wears them.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Target

6. Home Depot

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: Digz adjustable wrist grip gloves, $8

Does your mom like outdoor plants? Even better, does she like tools? Then, Home Depot is the perfect place to shop. You can shop online with pickup in stores (based on availability) and in some locations, you can do curbside pickup as well-make sure to select “Store Pickup” from the product page and add to cart. If your mom loves her garden, then take a look at this Digz adjustable wrist grip gloves for only $8. The adjustable wrists make it secure and comfortable to wear and the Spandex allows breathability.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Home Depot

7. Walmart

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 14-Ounce Personal Blender, $20 (save $5)

With more than 4,700 stores across the nation, Walmart is hands-down one of the most easily accessible stores for last-minute pickups. The retail giant also offers next-day delivery on select items along with 2 hours or less in-store and curbside pickup. Make sure to add your item, then select “Pickup Instead” at checkout. Now take a look at The Pioneer Woman

Vintage Floral 14-ounce personal blender marked down from $25 to $20 (a $5 savings). Whether your mom likes to start off her day with a healthy smoothie or want to end her day indulging in a milkshake, this will be a nice addition to her kitchen.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Walmart

8. Bed Bath and Beyond

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: Nestwell Unisex Plush Robe, $38 (save $13)

Do you want to create a spa-like experience for mom at her home? Bed Bath and Beyond has everything you need to make it five stars. From robes to soaps and even candles, they’ve got it all. Plus, for last minute shoppers, the retailer has free same day delivery when you order by 5 p.m. (in-stock items only) and same-day in-store or curbside pickup for available in-stock items—choose “Free Store Pickup” from the product page and add the item to your cart. To get mom started on her spa journey, take a look at this Nestwell Unisex Plush Robe marked down from $50 to $38, a $13 savings. Not only will this robe feel cozy, she’ll feel like a million bucks wearing it.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Bed Bath and Beyond

9. Sephora

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: Marc Jacobs Mini Daisy Perfume Set, $25

Every mom loves to glam up from time to time. Whether she needs a heady new perfume or a rich new face cream, Sephora has what she needs—and if you have a budget in mind, you can shop for gifts under $25, under $50 and under $75. The Marc Jacobs Mini Daisy perfume set is not only cute and fragrant, it’s only $25—your mom will love the refreshing floral scent. Select “Buy Online & Pick Up” on the product page and you’ll be set to check out and pick up!

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at Sephora

10. Lululemon

Our Mother’s Day gift pick: lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch pant, $49 (save $49)

Spoil your mom with some high-end athleisure. Lululemon has some of the most comfortable leggings, along with cloudlike bras and even weightless shirts. (Even better, the We Made Too Much section has an incredible selection of items for as much as 50% off.) Take a peek at these lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch marked down from $98 to $49, a whopping $49 savings—they will be the most comfortable and softest leggings your mom will wear. For last-minute shopping, look up “Available Near You” on product pages to see if the item is available for in-store pickup. Just choose “Pick Up In Store” and add your product to your cart to checkout.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts at lululemon

