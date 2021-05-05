Last-minute Mother's Day gifts are hugely discounted at Michael Kors with 2-day shipping

Mom will love these sale bags, jewelry pieces and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s officially that special time of year when we celebrate the fabulous moms and mother figures in our life—and that means picking out the perfect Mother's Day gifts she’ll cherish for years to come. For the truly style-savvy lady, look no further than Michael Kors. The luxury brand has launched a massive Mother’s Day sale, offering 25% off select full-price and sale goodies.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Worried it won't get there on time? Not to fret! Two-day shipping is available for an additional $20, while next-day shipping is available for $30. You can also choose the "gift now" option to send a virtual notification that will allow your recipient to accept it or exchange it right then and there. (If you’re not rushing a present, you'll have until Tuesday, May 25 at 5:29 a.m. EST to shop the sale.)

This savings event encompasses hundreds of gorgeous handbags, shoes, apparel and more—all at prices that are simply too good to pass up. For example, there's this Jet Set saffiano leather shoulder bag, a classic tote with stylish touches, such as two convenient exterior secret side pockets that make it ideal for the gal on-the-go. It's also equipped with plenty of storage space with slip pockets. Right now, it's marked down from $378 to $129—a $249 savings that make it a much more budget-friendly buy. Available in four colors at the $129 price (navy, luggage, black or Powder Blush) as well as in Grapefruit, which is on sale for $149, and featuring gold-toned accents on all colors, it’s no wonder this bag has racked up more than 280 5-star reviews online.

For the lady who prioritizes both style and comfort, these MICHAEL Michael Kors Lala faux fur slide sandals get a 25% price cut, which takes them from $69 to $51.75. Available in five pretty pastel shades, this style's faux-fur footbed and crossover straps will keep mom's feet toasty without overheating, making them ideal for hours spent doing work around the house or putting her feet up and enjoying some much-deserved relaxation.

Story continues

We’ve gone ahead and done the legwork to pick out the crème de la crème of what’s up for grabs. Without further ado, take a look at our top picks from this impressive sale below.

The best deals to shop from the Michael Kors Spring Sale

This stunning tote comes in classic colors—and you can save $249 on it right now

Help her shine this Mother's Day.

These cushy slides will be just what the doctor ordered.

This hoodie is the cozy layer mom needs—and it's on sale.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Last-minute Mother's Day gifts: Get Michael Kors sale bags with 2-day ship