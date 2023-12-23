Last minute shopping? These stores and malls are open Christmas Eve in Indy
Christmas is on Monday and while most stores will be closed, you may still be able to get what you need Saturday or if you're a real procrastinator on Sunday, the night before Christmas.
In case you have any last minute gift shopping or need to grab something from the grocery store before your holiday celebration, here is a list of malls, stores and pharmacies open in Indiana on Christmas Eve.
Malls
Castleton Square Mall
Castleton Square Mall is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Circle Centre Mall
Circle Centre Mall downtown is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Clay Terrace
Clay Terrace in Carmel is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 12 to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
College Mall
College Mall in Bloomington is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Greenwood Park Mall
Greenwood Park Mall is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Hamilton Town Center
Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Indiana Premium Outlets
Indiana Premium Outlets in Edinburgh is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The Fashion Mall at Keystone
The Fashion Mall at Keystone is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Tippecanoe Mall
Tippecanoe Mall in Lafayette is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
University Park Mall
University Park Mall in Mishawaka is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Grocery Stores
Aldi
Aldi stores in Indianapolis are open until 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Costco
All Costco warehouses will be open until 7 p.m. Saturday and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the company's website.
Kroger
All stores in the Kroger family or companies will be open regular hours Saturday and on Christmas Eve, according to the company, so check your local stores hours.
Meijer
Meijer stores will be open until midnight on Saturday and open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Sam's Club
Sam's Club will be open until 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Target
Target stores in Indy close at different times today, ranging from 10 p.m. to midnight so you will want to check your local stores hours. All Targets will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's stores are open until 9 p.m. Saturday and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Walmart
All Walmart stores will be open until 11 p.m. Saturday and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods stores close at different times on Saturday so be sure to check your local store. All stores in Indy will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Pharmacies
CVS
Many CVS stores will be open regular hours over the holidays, however some stores may be closed or have reduced hours. Check with your local pharmacy for their specific holiday hours.
Walgreens
All Walgreens locations will be open until XX today and will keep regular hours on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.
