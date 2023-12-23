Last minute shopping? These stores and malls are open Christmas Eve in Indy

Christmas is on Monday and while most stores will be closed, you may still be able to get what you need Saturday or if you're a real procrastinator on Sunday, the night before Christmas.

In case you have any last minute gift shopping or need to grab something from the grocery store before your holiday celebration, here is a list of malls, stores and pharmacies open in Indiana on Christmas Eve.

Malls

Castleton Square Mall

Castleton Square Mall is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Circle Centre Mall

Circle Centre Mall downtown is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Clay Terrace

Clay Terrace in Carmel is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 12 to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

College Mall

College Mall in Bloomington is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Greenwood Park Mall

Greenwood Park Mall is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Hamilton Town Center

Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Indiana Premium Outlets

Indiana Premium Outlets in Edinburgh is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets

Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The Fashion Mall at Keystone

The Fashion Mall at Keystone is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Tippecanoe Mall

Tippecanoe Mall in Lafayette is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

University Park Mall

University Park Mall in Mishawaka is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Grocery Stores

Aldi

Aldi stores in Indianapolis are open until 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Costco

All Costco warehouses will be open until 7 p.m. Saturday and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the company's website.

Kroger

All stores in the Kroger family or companies will be open regular hours Saturday and on Christmas Eve, according to the company, so check your local stores hours.

Meijer

Meijer stores will be open until midnight on Saturday and open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club will be open until 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Target

Target stores in Indy close at different times today, ranging from 10 p.m. to midnight so you will want to check your local stores hours. All Targets will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's stores are open until 9 p.m. Saturday and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Walmart

All Walmart stores will be open until 11 p.m. Saturday and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods stores close at different times on Saturday so be sure to check your local store. All stores in Indy will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Pharmacies

CVS

Many CVS stores will be open regular hours over the holidays, however some stores may be closed or have reduced hours. Check with your local pharmacy for their specific holiday hours.

Walgreens

All Walgreens locations will be open until XX today and will keep regular hours on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

USA TODAY contributed to this article.

