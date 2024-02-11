Here’s your last-minute Super Bowl guide, all you need to know to enjoy the game in Sacramento

Now you’re paying attention — Super Bowl LVIII, that NFL title game with the Roman Numerals and all the allusions to Taylor Swift numbers couldn’t have caught you by surprise, could it?

Maybe you just tuned out all that week-long pre-game noise and are now ready to catch up before 3:30 p.m. kickoff. We have your back. Here are the stories we recently published to get you into viewing game shape.

Super Bowl 101

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs logos adorn the Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII Feb. 7, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY NETWORK

Savanna Smith, McClatchy’s Service Journalism Editor for the West, breaks down the game – the teams, the background and how to watch.

When is the Super Bowl? Here are the basics for 49ers vs Chiefs (if you’re not a usual fan)

How to watch, party and stream

CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz (left), analyst Tony Romo (center) and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson appear at a press conference at the Super Bowl 58 Media Center at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY NETWORK

You have choices, big screens, small screens, bar screens – Hanh Troung rounds up all the ways to feel like you’re at the game, or to just catch up with new commercials. This year, CBS carries the game...which means it’s also on Paramount+ and...well, you have options.

Where can I see the Super Bowl in Sacramento? Watch parties, streaming and more

Sports bars

Tom’s Watch Bar in DoCo hosts watch parties. Cameron Clark/cclark@sacbee.com

Benjy Egel, our food and drink writer and cookbook author, provides a guide to local sports bars:

Here are Sacramento’s best sports bars to watch the San Francisco 49ers play in the Super Bowl

49ers history

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice (80) carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl XXIII at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Florida. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 20-16. Tim Dillon/USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacqueline Pinedo chronicles the Niners Super Bowl wins and losses.

How many times have the San Francisco 49ers been in the Super Bowl? See the team’s stats

Dine and drink deals

Brianna Taylor surveys the restaurant scene to help you find deals, specials and meals.

These 9 Sacramento restaurants, bars and breweries have Super Bowl deals and specials

Will you see Taylor Swift there?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. Patrick Smith/TNS

Skip the conspiracy theories, let’s go to the facts and math. Jacqueline Pinedo figures it out for you.

Will Taylor Swift show up at Super Bowl to see the 49ers play the Chiefs? How it could work

The Rocklin connection

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches a ball that bounced off the face mask of Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during the second half of the NFC Championship football game Jan 28, 2024 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Davidson recaptures the early Sierra College days of 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, whose ladybug catch helped propel his team to the Super Bowl.

‘He was so frail’: Sierra College coach recalls rise of Aiyuk and 49ers training camp days

The Elk Grove connection

Armond Armstead, left, and Arik Armstead, right, pose at Pleasant Grove High School in August 2009 while in high school. Armond says he supports his brother, who will play for the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. Jose Luis Villegas/Sacramento Bee file

Marcus D. Smith and Chris Biderman explore 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead’s family support and charity work.

What makes Arik Armstead special? His brother, coach share as Sacramento native heads to Super Bowl

How does Sacramento’s Super Bowl-bound Arik Armstead balance charity work and playing football?

The Raiders connection

Oakland Raiders vs Detroit Lions at O.co Coliseum Saturday, August 25, 2012 Tom Flores, Greg Papa doing television spot. Al GOLUB/Vida Staff Photo

That sound you hear is the late Raiders owner Al Davis howling from the great beyond because his hated Bay Area rival 49ers and despised Lamar Hunt-founded Chiefs are playing on his field. One link between the 49ers and Raiders is Greg Papa, the radio voice of the former and fired from that job with the latter. Chris Biderman talks to him about his old team as he prepares to call the game for his current one Sunday.

‘It’s very strange’: Why former Raiders radio voice Greg Papa has awkward task for Super Bowl

Tails, you win

Bark Purdy is a Chihuahua mix, the representative of the Sacramento SPCA in the “Puppy Bowl” on Animal Planet opposite the Super Bowl Feb. 11, 2024 Discovery

Th fur flies for three hours on Animal Planet, Discovery and TruTV for the annual Puppy Bowl, which, this year, features Sacramento’s Bark Purdy. Ariane Lange dogged the story about a Chihuahua mix with a new leash on life. Sure, we have more dog jokes, but why hound you with them? Just enjoy.

Dog cites man: Sacramento’s ‘Bark Purdy’ will compete in Puppy Bowl under 49ers moniker