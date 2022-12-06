Here are the last-minute tax moves you should make before year-end

Kerry Hannon
·Senior Columnist
·5 min read

If you want to lower your taxable income, there's a host of things that you can do before the end of the year.

You can start by shoring up your retirement.

The benefit of saving through a retirement plan allows you to take the current reduction in taxes and you land the tax-deferred growth inside the plan. The funds are taxed when withdrawn, but the compounding of the tax-deferred rate of return can mean higher balances than taxable accounts with identical investments.

Workers who have a 401(k), 403(b), most 457 plans, and the federal government's Thrift Savings Plan can contribute up to $20,500 for 2022, and for next year that jumps to $22,500. For those 50 and over, you can save an additional $6,500.

The annual contribution limit for individual retirement accounts, or IRAs is $6,000 this year. Individuals 50 and over can save an additional $1,000 to IRAs.

If you’re self-employed, you can put more of your income away by contributing to a Simplified Employee Pension plan, or SEP IRA. The contribution limit for a SEP IRA. for 2022 is 25% of your compensation or $61,000 — whichever is less.

While you have until tax filing day in April to make these IRA contributions, it’s a good idea to take steps now to be sure you have funds set aside to do so. For individuals, the last day to file your 2022 taxes without an extension is April 18, 2023.

For those who participate in SIMPLE plans — which provide small employers with a way to contribute toward their employees' and their own retirement savings — the maximum amount individuals can contribute is $14,000 for 2022. The catch-up contribution limit for workers 50 and over in SIMPLE plans is $3,000.

If you’re self-employed, consider setting up a solo 401(k) plan. To make contributions for 2022, you must establish the plan by Dec. 31.

(Photo: Getty Creative)
(Photo: Getty Creative)

Itemizing

If you itemize your taxes, there are a few ways to lower your income.

First, take advantage of charitable giving. You may be able to claim charitable contributions for tax year 2022 if you’ll have write-offs exceeding the standard deduction ($12,950 for singles; $25,900 for married couples filing jointly).

If you're a homeowner, think about if you can pay your January mortgage payment in December to increase how much mortgage interest that you can deduct from your taxes. Similarly, you can also pre-pay your property taxes for 2023, if your state allows it. That can be added to your state and local tax deduction.

Consider ramping up unreimbursed medical expenses. Taxpayers can deduct qualified, unreimbursed medical expenses that are more than 7.5% of their 2022 adjusted gross income. There’s still time to schedule appointments and procedures that will increase the amount of your deductible expenses.

HSAs vs. FSAs

Max out your Health Savings Account (HSA) if you have one. Health savings accounts let you put money aside for qualifying health expenses, tax-free, if you have a high deductible health plan. Distributions for qualified health expenses are tax-free, too.

You can contribute up to the annual maximum amount as determined by the IRS. Maximum contribution amounts for 2022 are $3,650 for self-only and $7,300 for families. The annual “catch-up” contribution amount for individuals age 55 or older is $1,000.

You generally have until the tax filing deadline to contribute to an HSA. For tax year 2022, you can make contributions up until April 18, 2023. The key is that you must have been enrolled in an HSA-eligible health plan as of December 1 of this year, per the IRS's “last-month rule.”

Woman working on laptop at home
(Photo: Getty Creative)

If you’re eligible to contribute to an HSA, you’re considered eligible for the entire year and can contribute up to the maximum. But you must keep your high-deductible health coverage for the next 12 months. If you lose qualifying health coverage before the end of 2023, you will owe taxes and possibly a penalty on the extra contribution.

Review your tax-free health care Flexible Spending Account (FSA) if you have one. Unlike an HSA, most FSAs are “use it or lose it.” In other words, you could give up using anything left in your FSA account at year-end. So tap the funds to pay for out-of-pocket medical expenses, including deductibles and co-payments, unreimbursed dental and vision expenses, eyeglasses or even hearing aids.

Sell the losers

Minimize taxes on 2022 stock gains or losses. If you have investments outside of a retirement plan, such as stocks or bond funds (other than municipal bond funds), you’ll typically pay taxes on their dividends and interest and potentially pay capital gains tax when you sell them.

If you cashed in investments that made money during the year, you’ll pay taxes on those gains. To lessen the tax impact, you might consider selling investments that took a dive in value. Those losses can offset your gains and if your losses exceed your gains, you can put up to $3,000 in losses against other income. Any excess losses after that can be carried forward to future years.

Kerry is a Senior Columnist and Senior Reporter at Yahoo Money. Follow her on Twitter @kerryhannon

Read the latest personal finance trends and news from Yahoo Money.

Recommended Stories

  • Tech IPOs could make a comeback in 2023, analyst says

    Though 2022 was a pretty IPO-less year, 2023 could signal a comeback in the tech IPO market, one analyst said.

  • This One-Word Secret Can Lower the Tax Hit on Your IRA RMDs

    Everybody hates being told what to do, and retirement investors hate it even more when being told what to do comes with a hefty tax bill – which brings us to the IRS rule known as required minimum withdrawals, or … Continue reading → The post Here's the One-Word Secret to Lowering the Tax Hit on your IRA RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirement Taxes, Child Tax Credit and More of Our Most-Read Taxes Stories of the Year

    Taxes may not be the most fun part of life, but they are a reality many of us can't escape. Taxes affect our retirement planning, how costly it is to own a home and how much take-home pay we receive...

  • Target Date Funds May Cost More Than You Think

    If you've begun saving for retirement, there's a good chance you've heard of target date funds. They're a common investment vehicle, often used in employer-sponsored retirement plans like 401(k)s or 403(b)s. More specifically, target date funds are exchange-traded funds or mutual … Continue reading → The post The Hidden Cost of Target Date Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Things Advisors Get Wrong About Tax-Loss Harvesting

    For some reason, financial advisors will frequently tout tax-loss harvesting as an incredible opportunity, skipping over the fact that it is ultimately a consolation prize for having lost value on an investment. There is absolutely a case for tax-loss harvesting and … Continue reading → The post 4 Things Advisors Get Wrong About Tax-Loss Harvesting appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Costco vs. BJ's vs. Sam’s: Here's how they stack up

    Costco may be Yahoo Finance’s 2022 Company of the Year, but its smaller, wholesale retail rivals, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club, give it, and shoppers, something to think about.

  • Paramount stock sinks after CEO warns on weak fourth quarter results

    Paramount Global shares sank after CEO Bob Bakish warned that a weakening advertising market will likely impact fourth quarter earnings results.

  • What to do with your 401(k) plan when you quit or retire to make the most of your savings

    There are several options for the money in a 401(k) account when you leave a job, some of which have tax consequences.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Eight Types Of Tax-Free Retirement Income

    Everyone wants a bigger retirement nest egg. Or you can give yourself more money to spend. Here are six ways to create tax-free retirement income.

  • Tech Drives Stock Rout Amid Gloom From Bank CEOs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slumped amid downbeat economic warnings from bank chiefs at a time when concerns about the impacts of Federal Reserve policy on growth and corporate earnings are running rampant.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineTech Drives Stock Rout Amid Gloom From Bank CEOs: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impos

  • The Best Retirement Plans to Build Your Nest Egg

    Saving for retirement? Find out how to choose the best retirement plans to build your nest egg, including 401(k)s, traditional IRAs, and Roth IRAs.

  • Three dead in explosions at Russian airbases

    Three Russian soldiers were killed and four – wounded, in a series of explosions at Diaghilev and Engels military airbases, Russian Defense Ministry reported on Dec. 5.

  • TSMC Plans $40 Billion U.S. Investment As President Biden Visits Arizona Chip Factory

    TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, is looking to boost expand its U.S. investment to around $40 billion.

  • Record US Premium Gasoline Prices Mean Luxury Car Owners Paying Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The price gap between premium US gasoline and regular grade is nearing the highest ever. That’s bad news for owners of most luxury cars who are forced to pay up for the fancier fuel.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineTech Drives Stock Rout Amid Gloom From Bank CEOs: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossib

  • What Happens to Social Security When You Die?

    The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...

  • Oil Production, US Exports, and Lots of Economic Data

    As we enter the first full week of December trading, OPEC+ announced it would stick to its existing policy of reducing oil production by 2 million barrels per day, or about 2% of world demand, from November until the end of 2023. On a positive note, China is set to announce a loosening of its zero-Covid restrictions, including a reduction in testing requirements. In response to this supply-demand dynamic, oil prices are moving higher this morning and we should see our shares of the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund do the same.

  • Kate Winslet Says That People In Hollywood Used To Check In About Her Weight When She Was Younger

    Kate opened up about Hollywood's perpetually unrealistic expectations for young women.View Entire Post ›

  • Goldman Sachs Plans Investing In FTX Hit Firms, Ticketmaster Slapped With Antitrust Lawsuit, Facebook Dating Gets Age Verification Tool: Top Stories Tuesday, Dec. 06

    Reuters Goldman Sachs To Reportedly Pump 'Tens Of Millions' Into Crypto Firms Hit By FTX Fall Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is reportedly planning to invest "tens of millions of dollars" into crypto firms adversely affected by the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX. Goldman Sachs is doing the due diligence on a few crypto businesses affected by the FTX contagion. "We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly," Mathew McDermott, Goldman Sachs' head of digital assets, was

  • UBS Says Investors Looking For Yield Should Explore This Country's 84-Stock Index

    Investors looking for a bull market have found one in Brazil, where the benchmark 84-stock Bovespa Index, best known as Ibovespa, is up 5.89% year to date here in early December, a welcome alternative to the 20% loss U.S. stocks … Continue reading → The post UBS Says Investors Looking For Yield Should Explore This Country's 84-Stock Index appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.