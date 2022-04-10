These last-minute tax tips are worth knowing, especially if you haven't filed your return

The annual tax-return filing season wraps up this year on April 18, unless you request a six-month extension. Here are some timely tax tips and other observations as we head to the wire.

Extensions available, but with caveats

If you haven't yet filed your tax return and don't think you can make it by April 18, this year's filing deadline, automatic six-month extensions are available. Sounds easy enough, but there are a few caveats.

First, it's important to file your extension request on time, by April 18. You can submit Internal Revenue Service Form 4868 electronically through irs.gov or mail it by that date. More information on doing this is available at irs.gov.

If you mail it, Rob Cordasco, a certified public accountant, recommends doing so with proof that you got it in on time, given what he calls staffing problems, delays and general "dysfunction" at the IRS. The agency has had paperwork processing issues and is still working to clear its backlog, he noted.

Second, it's important to realize that an extension gives you more time to file but not more time to pay tax liability. You still need to pay your estimated tax by April 18, and it might be wise to pay a bit extra to avoid an underpayment penalty, he suggests.

Third, filing with or without an extension is preferable to not filing at all, even if you can't pay the full amount right now. The penalty for not filing can be 10 times as costly as the underpayment penalty, the IRS said.

Most taxpayers don't take it to the wire and, instead, file early in the year. This makes sense if you're expecting a refund. It's also a wise move to thwart potential identity thieves. Submitting your tax return early "prevents others from filing under your identification and getting your refund," Cordasco said.

Still, many taxpayers can't file early and might not even make the April 18 deadline. Cordasco estimates at least 40% of his clients require an extension.

An extension this year gives you until Oct. 17 to submit your return. That's also true for Arizona tax-return extensions.

A last-minute tax-shaving opportunity

Relatively few Americans contribute new money to Individual Retirement Accounts these days. Why? Because there are confusing rules, eligibility restrictions and sometimes better options — namely, 401(k)-style workplace plans with employer matching funds.

Still, IRAs remain a viable strategy, especially this time of year, for eligible individuals who might need a last-minute deduction to shave their 2021 tax liability by April 18. Contributions of up to $6,000 (plus another $1,000 for people 50 and up) still can count for the 2021 tax year.

So far this year, through March 15, IRA contributions were flat compared to the same time last year but contributions were up nearly 9% compared to the same span in 2021, Fidelity Investments reports.

While IRAs might make sense for reasons beyond deductions, such as long-term tax-sheltered growth, it’s the deduction component that sparks interest.

Workers not covered by a workplace retirement plan like a 401(k) program, and with no such spousal coverage, can get full deductions with no income limitations. For people with workplace coverage, deductions generally are at least partially available with income below $76,000 (singles) or $125,000 (married filed jointly). The Fidelity.com website, and other sources, provide more details.

Arizona also offers some tax breaks that are still available for 2021, including the qualifying charitable and school contribution credits. Donations in support of these programs must occur by April 18.

IRS refunds from 2018 still available

The IRS said it has unclaimed income tax refunds totaling almost $1.5 billion nationally, including about $34 million for Arizonans. The catch? The roughly 1.5 million Americans who might be eligible have just days to claim their money by filing a 2018 federal tax return by April 18, 2022.

The deadline affects people who didn’t file returns for 2018. The IRS estimates the midpoint or median potential refund for 2018 at around $813.

In cases where a federal income tax return was not filed, most taxpayers have a three-year window to claim a refund. For 2018 returns, the window closes April 18 (Maine and Massachusetts residents have until April 19).

Refund amounts will get applied to any money still owed to the IRS or a state tax agency and may be used to offset unpaid child support or past-due federal debts such as student loans.

By failing to file a return, people could lose more than just a refund of taxes withheld or paid during 2018. Many moderate-income workers also could be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, which for 2018 was worth up to $6,431. Eligibility depends on income and the number of children in a household.

You can request a free wage and income transcript to help in filing past-year returns. These documents show wage information received by the IRS, such as on Forms W-2, 1098 and 1099. Use the “Get transcript online” tool at irs.gov or file Form 4506-T.

IRS urged to start scanning

While it encourages taxpayers to file electronically, the IRS has fallen way behind in processing paper tax returns. As of mid-March, the backlog stood at nearly 15 million. But who outside of tax circles realized the IRS doesn’t use scanning technology?

Erin Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate, cited this deficiency in urging the IRS to adopt scanning to process returns and refunds more quickly.

“The reason paper returns are so challenging is that the IRS still has not implemented technology to machine read them, so each digit on every paper return must be manually keystroked into IRS systems by an employee,” she wrote in a recent blog.

“During the past two decades, state tax agencies have been using scanning technology to automate the processing of paper tax returns,” Collins continued. “During that time, the IRS has considered, rejected, proposed, reconsidered, partially implemented and deferred the question of whether to implement scanning technology.”

Scanning technology, she added, “would speed return processing, substantially reduce or eliminate transcription errors and enable the IRS to reassign employees from data-entry jobs to other positions, ultimately saving tens of millions of dollars in labor costs.”

While too late for the current filing season, Collins hopes to see the IRS embrace scanning next year.

