At last minute, three more heads of state decide to attend Putin's parade

Rehearsal before the May 9 parade in Moscow

It reads that Rahmon will go to Moscow on an official trip at Putin's invitation and will take part "in the celebrations dedicated to the 78th anniversary of Victory Day."

Read also: Russia cancels military parades out fear it would highlight the scope of Russian losses – not safety, UK intel

Earlier, the press secretary of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ruslan Zheldibay announced on his Facebook page that the Kazakh leader would attend the parade in Moscow.

Zheldibay wrote that in addition to the parade in Moscow, Tokayev would visit the Rzhev Memorial in Russia’s Tver Oblast to honor the memory of Kazakh soldiers of the 100th and 101st infantry divisions, and the mass grave in the village of Trubino, where his uncle Kassym Boltaev is buried.

Read also: May 1 parade in Moscow cancelled due to "terror attacks" threat

“The Russian side invited the heads of the CIS member states to this event," the statement said.

The website of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also posted a short message saying that Pashinyan would attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow at Putin's invitation.

On April 24, the Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported that the only foreign leader expected to attend the May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow was Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov.

After that, the Kremlin tried to justify international isolation on May 9 by saying that "no one was invited."

Read also: Putin cancels Victory Day parades as Ukraine invasion continues to unravel – opinion

Most regions of Russia decided against holding a military parade on May 9 so as not to "provoke" Ukrainians.

According to UK intelligence, one of the reasons for the cancellation of the May 9 parades in Russia is the heavy losses of the Russian army.

In 2022, not a single foreign leader came to Moscow to celebrate Victory Day. The Kremlin also claimed that no one was invited at the time.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine