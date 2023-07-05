'Last night was a horrible night here in Shreveport.' Police, officials on mass shooting

Members of Shreveport government stood steps away from crime scene tape on Jones Mabry Road just after 10 a.m. July 5 to speak to the public on the recent mass shooting that took the life of four people during a Fourth of July block party.

"The Martin Luther King neighborhood and the city were traumatized again overnight with acts of violence to lead to four people killed and seven seriously injured," Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. "Every injury from gun violence affects all of us and diminishes us as a community. These deaths, these injuries are no exception."

"I don't have the words to share with you right now, that's going to make you feel any better," Shreveport Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor said. "So, at this point, what I am looking for is justice. I am looking for justice for the family. And I want that justice to reflect full prosecution, no sympathy, no empathy, because you didn't give any empathy to the people."

According to the Shreveport Police Department, more than 200 individuals were gathered at a block party near the 2300 block of Jones Mabry Street in Shreveport on July 4 when gunfire rang out. Taylor said that gunfire was exchanged for close to 15 minutes.

Bullet casings left on Jones Mabry Rd. which was the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July block party.

Shreveport Police were dispatched to the scene a little before midnight on July 4. Upon arrival, officers discovered a large crowd seeking safety and 10 gunshot victims. Three were pronounced dead at the scene.

This block party was an annual event and had been a part of this community for the past 10 years.

"I don't know why you would come to an event that is a family event that has taken place for 10 plus years without incident and ruin this event, for those looking to have nothing but a good time," Taylor said.

Read: 4 dead, 7 injured in Shreveport following a mass shooting at a 4th of July party

Taylor continued by announcing a fourth fatality. Minutes prior to the news conference, another victim was found, bringing the total killed to four, and victims shot to 11. This victim was found on a neighboring street.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said that this tragedy brings the Shreveport homicide number up to 39 for 2023. "Last night was a horrible night here in Shreveport," Smith said.

This shooting marks the fourth mass shooting in Shreveport for 2023.

Smith said this tragedy began after multiple males engaged in an exchange of gunfire. No suspects have been identified, and they are still at large.

The Shreveport Police Department is asking for your help. Anyone with information on this shooting is being advised to report it to the Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app, P3tips.

Additional bullet casings left on Jones Mabry Rd. were being discovered behind the morning press conference on Wednesday morning, July 5, 2023, after a mass shooting at a 4th of July block party that resulted in 4 deaths and 11 injuries.

"We need your help," said Smith. "Many of you that are listening or will see this, were here last night and saw what happened. Many of you have heard what happened. We ask that you please give us a call. Help us to bring those who are responsible for this to justice."

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards shared in a prior statement to USA Today Network, "the mass shooting in Shreveport on July Fourth is both deeply disturbing and heartbreaking. I’m asking everyone to pray for the families who lost loved ones and for those survivors who are recovering."

More: Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards reacts to Shreveport mass shooting, offers State Police

Greg Hilburn contributed to this story.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport city officials speak out on July 4th block party mass shooting