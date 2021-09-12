Last person charged in 2018 double homicide pleads guilty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ken de la Bastide, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sep. 12—ANDERSON — The last person charged in the 2018 killings of David L. Phillips II and Trinity Parker has entered a guilty plea.

Taylor Wheeler, 25, entered pleas of guilty to two amended counts of assisting a criminal, a Level 5 felony, on Friday in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.

Judge Mark Dudley accepted the terms of the plea agreement, giving Wheeler a total of six years on the two charges.

She was sentenced to time served at the Madison County Jail since August 2018, with the remainder of the sentence being served on formal probation. That includes regular contact with a probation officer and following restrictions set by the court.

The Madison County prosecutor's office amended the charges against Wheeler, dismissing counts of murder and criminal confinement with a deadly weapon. Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Kopp said Wheeler was an accessory after the fact in the slayings.

In July 2018 David Roberts, who was wanted on a warrant, was contacted by Daniel Jones and offered a school bus as a place to hide out, the deputy prosecutor said.

Roberts asked if Parker could hang out with him, and Jones said Parker was a "snitch."

Kopp said Jones and Jordan Zirkle threatened Roberts with a gun and told him he had a choice between his life and Parker's.

Roberts contacted Parker, and the three men picked her up at a motel in Anderson. After driving around for several hours, they took Parker to an abandoned house in Grant County.

Kopp said it was there that Jones shot Parker in the head twice.

Roberts was originally charged with murder, but the state agreed to the plea on the voluntary manslaughter charge because he was threatened with a gun.

Kopp said Brittany Vontress-Cox drove Phillips, Zirkle and Jones to the Rangeline Nature Preserve in July 2018. It was there that Jones shot Phillips.

Phillips' partially decomposed body was found in 2018 at the nature preserve by Madison County Sheriff's Department detectives. The 35-year-old Anderson man had been shot twice in the head with a .22-caliber handgun.

Two days later, Jones, who was already in custody at the Madison County Jail on an unrelated weapons charge, led investigators to an abandoned house just across the Grant County line where Parker's badly decomposed body was found.

Last month, Judge Dudley sentenced Roberts, 40, to a 20-year executed sentence on a Level 2 felony charge of voluntary manslaughter. The executed sentence means Robers must serve the 20 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Also last month, Dudley sentenced Vontress-Cox, 33, to 12 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of aiding kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

She will serve nine years of the sentence with the DOC and three years on probation.

Jones entered a plea of guilty to two counts of murder and was sentenced by Dudley to 120 years in prison. Zirkle was found guilty of Level 1 felony aiding, inducing or causing murder in the shooting death. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump hints at 2024 White House run during NYPD precinct visit after skipping 9/11 memorial

    Former president Donald Trump told New York City Police Department officers “you’re going to be very happy” after he was asked if he intends to run for president in 2024. “Oh, that’s a tough question,” he told officers at the 17th precinct near the site of the World Trade Center collapse as the city mourned the victims of the 11 September, 2001 attacks during 20th anniversary ceremonies. The former president is not expected to attend any formal memorial services on Saturday.

  • SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

    Yet another billionaire entrepreneur is set to ride into space this week, strapped inside the capsule of a SpaceX rocketship, as part of an astro-tourist team poised to make history as the first all-civilian crew launched into Earth orbit. Jared Isaacman, the American founder and chief executive of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, will lead three fellow spaceflight novices on a trip expected to last three days from blastoff at Cape Canaveral, Florida, to splashdown in the Atlantic. The 38-year-old tech mogul has plunked down an unspecified but presumably exorbitant sum to fellow billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon Musk to fly Isaacman and three specially selected travel mates into orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

  • Get a jab! Merkel tells Germans before vaccination "action week"

    Chancellor Angela Merkel implored Germans on Sunday to make use of a week-long COVID-19 vaccination campaign in which people can get a free jab at mosques, shops and football pitches. Worried that Germany's vaccination rate of around 62% will not be sufficient to stave off a winter wave of COVID-19 infections, especially due to the dominant Delta variant, the government is making a big push to encourage waverers. Some 4 million people in Germany have suffered from COVID-19 and more than 90,000 people have died.

  • Across Latin America, abortion restrictions are being loosened

    A court ruling in Mexico is latest victory for abortion rights advocates in Latin America. But legal abortion still remains unavailable for most women.

  • No vaccine passports: UK PM to set out winter COVID-19 plan

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out on Tuesday his plans to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the winter months, announcing a decision to scrap the introduction of vaccine passports and steps to end some emergency powers. Johnson, under fire from some in his governing Conservative Party for raising taxes to fix a health and social care crisis, looks set to try to soothe those critics by ditching plans to introduce passports despite an increasing number of coronavirus cases. Speaking to broadcasters, Health Minister Sajid Javid said he did not anticipate more lockdowns and that the vaccine passports would not be introduced in England, as the government depends instead on vaccines and testing to defend the public.

  • Pope Francis arrives in Hungary for lightning visit

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Pope Francis arrived in Hungary early on Sunday, starting an unusually short stay that will underline differences https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/brief-pope-stop-hungary-underlines-differences-with-pm-orban-2021-09-09 with nationalist and anti-immigrant Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Francis, 84, will spend only seven hours in the capital Budapest to close an international Roman Catholic meeting before moving on to Slovakia, where he will stay much longer, visiting four cities before leaving on Wednesday. "We are resuming trips, and this is very important because we can bring our words and greetings to people," Francis told reporters on board the flight en route to Budapest in a reference to COVID-19.

  • With Sweeping Vaccine Orders, Political Divisions Deepen

    President Joe Biden’s orders pushing millions of workers to get vaccinated were aimed at turning the tide on a pandemic that has killed 650,000 Americans. But on Friday, the mandates immediately deepened the nation’s political divisions over coronavirus vaccinations and government power. Some employers and business groups welcomed the sweeping new requirements, which affect most federal employees and contractors, health care workers, and companies with 100 or more employees. Labor unions represe

  • What do the different stages of breast cancer mean? Which is the most dangerous?

    Sen. Amy Klobuchar's breast cancer diagnosis has put a spotlight on the disease. But the stages can be hard to decipher.

  • For Many Survivors, Dust Is Still Taking Its Toll

    The Sept. 11 terror attack on the World Trade Center has been remembered for the 2,753 lives lost that horrific morning. But that toll in New York has very likely been eclipsed by deaths from exposure to toxic pollutants in the air in the weeks and months after the collapse — and that number keeps growing. Immediately after the twin towers fell, the roughly 90,000 firefighters, paramedics, police officers and others who selflessly rushed to the scene were hailed as heroes. But over the years, as

  • Federal authorities execute search warrant at Vermont home

    Federal authorities execute search warrant at Vermont home

  • Maryland Judge Kills Himself Moments Before Arrest for Child Sex Abuse

    Maryland.govA Maryland judge killed himself on Friday morning, just as the feds showed up at his Henderson home to arrest him in a child sex abuse case.Caroline County Circuit Judge Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on a leave of absence since July after becoming ensnared in an investigation over allegations that he had a hidden camera that captured naked images of boys in his bathroom. When FBI agents showed up at his door Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint, they found him

  • Texas Lawyer’s Murder Was Fueled by Anti-Biden Fury & Satanic Delusion, Cops Say

    El Paso Police DepartmentA man accused of fatally shooting an El Paso lawyer and injuring her husband was arrested this week after hunting the couple down at their home in what he claimed was an effort to root out “satanic activities” including abortions by “magic” at a nearby park.Police are now holding Joseph Angel Alvarez, 38, in the El Paso County Jail under a $2.5 million bond after a SWAT team and detectives arrested him outside his job at a Papa John's Pizza, they confirmed in a news rele

  • Gannon Stauch Was Shot in Jaw and Stabbed 18 Times, Detective Reveals

    El Paso County SheriffA Colorado Springs boy who disappeared in January 2020 and whose remains were found two months later in a suitcase 1,400 miles away, was shot in the jaw and stabbed at least 18 times before he died, a detective testified Thursday.Eleven-year-old Gannon Stauch’s stepmother was the last person to see him alive, telling cops that the boy went missing after leaving home to meet a neighborhood friend. Letecia Stauch, a 38-year-old assistant teacher whose license was suspended in

  • Thanks To This Woman's College Paper, "Stealthing" Could Soon Be Outlawed In California

    California lawmakers have sent the governor a bill that would allow victims of "stealthing" to sue partners who secretly remove condoms during sex.View Entire Post ›

  • ‘I stand by what I said’: KU student body president not backing down from controversial retweet

    Niya McAdoo’s retweet drew criticism from KU’s chancellor and the chair of the Kansas Board of Regents.

  • Brooklyn attack of two men investigated as anti-gay crime; sparks protests

    Two men were attacked inside of a bodega in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn last weekend, sparking protests in the […] The post Brooklyn attack of two men investigated as anti-gay crime; sparks protests appeared first on TheGrio.

  • ‘That Is Evil’: Mom Demands Justice in Her Son’s Fatal Police Shooting in Colorado

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo by Jamie FowlerOn Halloween 2020, an unmarked police car pulled up behind a pickup truck stopped in front of a green light at a busy Denver intersection. The Glendale, Colorado, cop inside called in the plate, anticipating the call would go to the Denver Police Department, but got out to see if the driver was OK. Through tinted windows, he made out John Pacheaco Jr. slumped over the steering wheel.At the time, Pacheaco, 36, had methamphetamine in his s

  • A mom who faces a felony allegation for helping her son beat up another child blasts 'one-sided' media coverage in a tearful video

    Ashley Ruffin is accused of helping two teens to beat up another kid. In a Facebook Live video, she slammed the "biased" coverage of the altercation.

  • Suspect dead after holding hostages in Farmington

    A massive manhunt Friday morning ended nearly eight hours after it began when the suspect was shot and killed by police.

  • Band Of Thieves Stormed A Bank And Took Hostages, But It Was All A Diversion For A Much Bigger Heist

    When a group of armed robbers burst into a Buenos Aires bank on Jan.13, 2006, they immediately grabbed the attention of investigators, seasoned hostage negotiators and media outlets, who broadcast the tense standoff with police throughout Argentina. But what the terrified customers and police didn’t know was that the bold robbery was merely a carefully crafted distraction to keep investigators' attention away from a much bigger heist going on underneath the bank. “It’s one of the greatest robber