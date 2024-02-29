Last person to see missing Florida teen arrested on child porn charges, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The boyfriend of a missing Florida teen’s mother was arrested Wednesday night on charges of sexual battery and possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

13-year-old Madeline Soto was reported missing after she didn’t show up to school on Monday, according to officials.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina gave an update earlier Wednesday on Soto’s whereabouts, stating that the girl’s mother’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, 37, had dropped her off in the area of Hunters Creek Middle School, which is where she goes to school.

Late Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office announced that Sterns was arrested after “disturbing images” were found on his phone.

“Through the work of our Digital Forensics Unit earlier [Wednesday], detectives discovered images and videos that were criminal, and sexual in nature,” the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives learned the alleged crimes were committed at the family home in Kissimmee.

The phone’s data showed that Sterns allegedly attempted to delete evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sterns is considered a prime suspect in Soto’s disappearance, deputies said.

“Stephan Sterns had an opportunity tonight to come clean with detectives and help lead them to information about Maddie’s disappearance,” Mina said in a statement. “Her loved ones deserve answers and OCSO and the Kissimmee Police will not stop until we find Maddie.”

Law enforcement continues to search for Soto.

